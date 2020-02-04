Brown Rudnick Adds Michael Bowe and Lauren Tabaksblat from Kasowitz, Positioning its New York-based Commercial Litigation Team for Significant Expansion

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Rudnick LLP today announced the addition of Michael Bowe and Lauren Tabaksblat as partners in the Commercial Litigation Practice Group. Both attorneys join from Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP and will be based in Brown Rudnick's New York office, the firm's largest office. At Brown Rudnick, Bowe and Tabaksblat are joining a robust team of New York's top litigators. Leveraging the firm's leading white collar, restructuring, and intellectual property practices, as well as its entrepreneurial use of alternative fee and litigation funding, they will drive additional growth in the New York and national markets and solidify Brown Rudnick's position among the elite, go-to New York firms for complex litigation.

"We are playing on the largest field, and strategic additions who share our tenacity and creativity are crucial to expanding our position in the New York market and globally," said Bill Baldiga, Brown Rudnick's CEO.

Bowe and Tabaksblat are trial lawyers and prepare every case from inception for trial. Representing plaintiffs and defendants, they have a proven track record of innovating aggressive, asymmetrical litigation strategies to secure solutions other firms had advised clients were not possible. Tabaksblat has litigated complex civil RICO, securities, partnership, commercial real estate, professional malpractice, insurance and other high-stakes disputes, in state and federal jurisdictions across the country.

For almost 30 years, Bowe has successfully litigated virtually every type of high-stakes business and personal case, on the plaintiff and defense side, at both the trial and appellate level, for major companies and high-profile individuals. His unprecedented use of civil RICO and defamation law to stop short-selling "bears raids" on insurer Fairfax Financial was credited with restoring billions in market capitalization to the company and its investors and led to the largest insider-trading investigation and conviction in history, and he recently secured millions of dollars for Fairfax from jury verdicts awarding compensatory and punitive damages and trial settlements. Similarly, Bowe secured hundreds of millions of dollars in value for investors by using civil RICO laws to secure the iconic Savoy hotel in Miami Beach from its lender. His more recent trial successes also include a successful verdict in Delaware Chancery Court on behalf of investors in an Oakland, California real estate partnership, and his successful trial defense of Marine Major Jason Brezler before a military tribunal after employing an unprecedented federal court challenge to vacate the Marine Corps' prior decision to separate Major Brezler from service.

"We were blessed with many options, but Brown Rudnick was unique," said Bowe. "The synergy between Brown Rudnick's premier restructuring, white-collar, and intellectual property practices and its commercial litigation team is an ideal combination for our practice," said Bowe. "The firm is cutting edge and entrepreneurial, doing things no one else has done, and committed to continuing to build its practice here in New York. It is a perfect fit for our style, practice, and goals."

"I also feel strongly that third-party funding is just starting to transform the litigation landscape in the U.S., and firms that are nimble and smart enough to be in front of this transformation are going to be the most successful," Bowe added. "Few are, but Brown Rudnick already is, and has proven it can successfully incorporate this emerging part of the law business in London and the states. We're positively stoked to join this growing practice."

"Brown Rudnick is well known as a sharp, smart, effective firm and that was reflected in everyone we met," said Tabaksblat. "Too often clients bring forward problems and attorneys provide approaches that are long on lawyering and short on solutions. Like Brown Rudnick, we start with solutions first, then set the litigation plan, always with an eye toward the ultimate solution, trial. Ironically, that usually leads to solution long before trial. I look forward to being a part of this exceptional team."

With more than 100 litigators in the United States and Europe, Brown Rudnick has a consistent track record of success against seemingly insurmountable obstacles in some of the most significant international and domestic litigations of our era. Clients bring the firm their most difficult "bet the company" disputes, for which it routinely crafts and implements novel theories and strategies opposite entrenched interests represented by other major law firms. Brown Rudnick routinely and successfully tries cases to conclusion and, as a result, has extensive courtroom experience in jury, bench and arbitral trials throughout the world.

"Many high stakes cases emanate from New York City and are often tried here," said Sunni Beville, Managing Director of the Dispute Resolution & Restructuring Department. "Michael and Lauren will be tremendous assets to our growing commercial litigation team as we compete among the leading litigation shops in New York and internationally and continue to expand our capabilities with new talent and energy that is reflective of the market."

