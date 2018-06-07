Brown Sugar to Debut First Original Short Film Blackstar Warrior on June 24

Blackstar Warrior, an original new blaxploitation-meets-Star Wars mashup starring Leonard Roberts (Drumline, Love Jones), will debut on Brown Sugar on June 24. Set in a 1970s version of the future, the tongue-in-cheek film follows space detective Tyson Roderick (Roberts) who, in his quest to discover the truth behind his origins, stumbles into-and-must defeat a cult hellbent on taking over the galaxy. Blackstar Warrior was directed by Matt Haley and co-written by Simon Oré.

Also new to Brown Sugar:

The complete third season of Bounce's top-rated original drama series Saints & Sinners , now available for binge-watching, along with seasons one and two.





, now available for binge-watching, along with seasons one and two. "Brown Sugar Daddies" featuring an array of fatherly films in time for Father's Day including the hilarious My Baby's Daddy starring Eddie Griffin and Anthony Anderson .





starring and . Music-themed titles such Mahalia Jackson : The Power And The Glory, The Harder They Come, Backstage as well as musical highlights from the 2018 Bounce Trumpet Awards to honor Black Music Month.

Blaxploitation epics including Shaft, Superfly, Cleopatra Jones, The Mack, Blackbelt Jones, Three The Hard Way, In the Heat of the Night and many more can be streamed anytime. Brown Sugar is also celebrating the 45th Anniversary of the iconic film Coffy starring movie legend and Brown Sugar ambassador Pam Grier, who is hosting a special "Brown Sugar Week on Bounce" - a primetime event of blaxploitation classics every night at 9:00 p.m. ET June 11-15; visit BounceTV.com for more information.

Brown Sugar is available on Amazon Channels, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Kindle, Apple TV, Roku, Android and Apple smartphones and tablets and web browsers via BrownSugar.com. Brown Sugar also has Google Chromecast capabilities which allow video to play on televisions directly from mobile devices and tablets for consumers with Android and iOS devices. Customers receive a seven-day free trial, and then pay $3.99 per month thereafter. Visit BrownSugar.com for more information.

Brown Sugar, operated by Bounce, the fastest-growing African-American network on television, is part of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP).

Contacts: Jim Weiss 770-672-6504 jim.weiss@scrippstv.com

Vaughn Alvarez 404-259-7538 vaughn@one35agency.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brown-sugar-to-debut-first-original-short-film-blackstar-warrior-on-june-24-300662032.html

SOURCE Brown Sugar

Related Links

http://BrownSugar.com

