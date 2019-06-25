Brown University Graduate Pioneers Patented Drone Delivery Mechanism Tackling Privacy and Noise Concerns

LOS ANGELES, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A2Z Drone Delivery is a research-focused drone delivery project aiming to develop a minimally-invasive approach to implement safe and efficient pickup and delivery for urban areas through its patented freefall delivery mechanism. A2Z recognizes the serious privacy and noise concerns linked to traditional drone deliveries and tackles these issues by stationing its drones more than 300 ft. above ground throughout the entire pickup and delivery process.

Brown University Insomnia Cookie Drone Delivery by A2Z Drone Delivery Brown University Insomnia Cookie Drone Delivery by A2Z Drone Delivery

"The current landscape of the drone industry has many major and competitive players such as Amazon, Google, UPS etc. However, all of these companies have faced the same complaints of breached privacy and safety concerns. Our research at A2Z continues to focus on the development of the safest technologies that can be implemented seamlessly into society while addressing these important concerns," says Founder of A2Z, Aaron Zhang.

A2Z Drone Delivery currently specializes in the delivery of 5 lb. of small items from 400 ft. Its freefall delivery mechanism is patent-protected along with further developments on its ICE flight platform to allow for longer flight times and higher payload capacities, which is currently patent-pending.

For more information, please visit A2Z Drone Delivery's Facebook and LinkedIn pages.

About A2Z Drone Delivery: A2Z Drone Delivery, LLC is a research-focused drone delivery project that started at Brown University in 2016 and is now based in Los Angeles. Its patent portfolio includes: a drone delivery mechanism and a long-endurance flight platform. Its mission is to develop innovative solutions to enable safe, accurate and non-invasive (low noise) drone deliveries.

About Aaron Zhang: A2Z Drone Delivery is the brainchild of young entrepreneur Aaron Zhang, a graduate of Brown University '17. Aaron Zhang has always been fascinated with robotics and designing solutions to problems. He is also the co-founder of Isotope Ticketing , a patent-pending ticketing platform that streamlines all sales channels, both online and offline.

Media Contact: Belle Zhang

Email: 216798@email4pr.com

Phone: (805) 895-4507

SOURCE A2Z Drone Delivery