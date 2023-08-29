Brown Venture Group Invests in Big Navajo Energy

Brown Venture Group

29 Aug, 2023, 12:08 ET

Company Focused on the Production of Clean Renewable Energy for Tribal Communities & Beyond

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Venture Group LLC, a Black-owned venture capital firm formed to fund Indigenous, Black, and Latinx technology entrepreneurs, has committed significant financial resources to foster the growth of Big Navajo Energy, which is a Navajo-owned and operated company focused on the development and deployment of clean and renewable energy solutions for tribal and rural communities.

Dr. Paul Campbell co-founder and managing partner of Brown Venture Group, Derrick Watchman, chairman of the National Center of American Indian Enterprise Development, Dory Peters, president and CEO of Big Navajo Energy, and Chris Dykstra, partner at Brown Venture Group in front of the Fuel Cell Hydrogen Energy Plant in Long Beach California.
Big Navajo Energy, which was founded in 2012, is currently expanding its ability to capture and produce hydrogen from sustainable natural resources on native lands which they will then transport to its customers on and off tribal land and rural communities as an alternative clean fuel of our future.

"Big Navajo Energy has spent the past decade bringing clean energy solutions to tribal communities throughout North America and this investment by Brown Venture Group will assist us in continuing to build that self-sufficient ecosystem in order to address energy challenges faced not only by our communities but by rural areas overall," said Dory Peters, president and CEO of Big Navajo Energy.

Since launching in 2018, Brown Venture Group has forged important inclusive collaborations with tribal governments nationwide, NASA, and the United States Patent and Trademark Office (a partnership driven by the Pro Bono Advisory Council). In addition, the venture capital fund has invested in more than 30 technology startups in various industries including clean energy, fintech, health, tech, and software.

 "Indigenous nations are one of the most underfunded communities with the most upside potential of any group of contributors in America and Brown Venture Group is excited to support the innovations of Big Navajo Energy," said Paul Campbell, co-founder and managing partner of Brown Venture Group.

According to a recent Olin Brookings Commission report, in 2021, a mere 0.013% of venture dollars were directed to Native Americans, even though they represent 2.09% of the population (Crunchbase, n.d.).

"While venture capital investment in minority communities remains small, it is practically nonexistent in tribal communities," said Campbell. "This is not because there are not good deals in Indian Country. It is because most non-diverse investors lack the relational networks into Tribal communities, and therefore, miss out on differentiated deal flow that is often found in diverse-led innovative businesses." 

About Brown Venture Group
Launched in 2018, Brown Venture Group, LLC, is a venture capital firm exclusively for Black, Latinx, and Indigenous technology startups. Brown Venture Group is writing a new playbook for those interested in launching a minority-owned technology startup and those interested in investing in new technologies. For more information go to brownventuregroup.com.

