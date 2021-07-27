Brown Wealth Management Hires New Director of Wealth Planning Ahead of Potential Tax Reform

SAN DIEGO, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Delivering a competitive advantage to clients ahead of potential tax reforms that may redefine categories of wealth, Brown Wealth Management (BWM) has named industry pro Christopher Pegg to its newly created Director of Wealth Planning position. Pegg will assist BWM clients in complex wealth-planning strategies, with a focus on business sales, succession planning, and advanced estate and gifting strategies.

Brown Wealth Management New Director

For the past decade, Pegg has served as Senior Director of Wealth Planning for Wells Fargo's western region. In this senior leadership role, he managed more than 30 tax attorneys, certified public accountants and other tax professionals with an emphasis on business and estate transition, asset protection and charitable giving. Prior to that, he was a tax and estate planning attorney for Gould Cooksey Fennell, P.A. in Vero Beach, Florida, where he advised business owners, real estate investors and high-net-worth individuals on business transfer techniques and estate planning issues.

"Chris brings a rare mastery of both executive leadership and technical expertise as well as his invaluable tax and legal background. He is equally adept at crafting strategies and working in concert with outside advisors in these critical fields," said Brown Wealth Management President Jeff Brown. "The timing couldn't be more perfect to add this key leadership position as 'wealth' is being redefined by the current administration. While many companies would hesitate to add a position that doesn't directly contribute to the bottom line in terms of managing money or clients, BWM is focused on the long-term client experience and custom wealth management strategies."

Pegg has a Master of Laws degree from the University of Florida and received his Board Certification in Tax Law from the Florida Bar.

"This is an amazing, sophisticated team that begins each relationship with an exploration of family values and focuses holistically on the wealth management needs of the client," Pegg said. "It aligns perfectly with the way I have always approached client relationships, and I am honored to bring my perspective to BWM."

While many wealth management firms rely chiefly on calculations and algorithms to advise their clients, Brown Wealth Management navigates the planning process with tailored tools and techniques that help clients determine financial goals as well as their ability "to maximize life on the planet as they see it," according to Brown. Rather than a one-size-fits-all approach, BWM focuses on intentions-based financial planning that goes beyond money management to optimize portfolios and support greater life goals. Further, Brown Wealth Management advisors regularly work with external advisors, lawyers and accountants — all areas of Pegg's expertise.

