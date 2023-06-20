Browne Family Celebrates 20 Years with Expansion of Spirits Offering

News provided by

Browne Family Vineyards

20 Jun, 2023, 11:30 ET

SEATTLE, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Browne Family Vineyards, the premium Washington State wine brand under Browne Family, is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its founding. To celebrate this landmark achievement, locally sourced Browne Family Spirits will enter the Pacific Northwest wholesale market with the addition of its Straight Bourbon and Straight Rye whiskeys beginning July 1 at select QFC, Fred Meyer and Total Wine & More retailers across Washington.

Continue Reading
New additions to Browne Family Spirits lineup: Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Straight Rye Whiskey
New additions to Browne Family Spirits lineup: Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Straight Rye Whiskey
Master Distiller Aaron Kleinhelter and Proprietor Andrew Browne
Master Distiller Aaron Kleinhelter and Proprietor Andrew Browne

Browne Family Vineyards was founded in 2003 following the passing of William Bitner Browne, the grandfather of proprietor Andrew Browne, and has continued to grow in rank and velocity among premium Washington wine brands throughout the past 20 years. What began as a single barrel of Cabernet Sauvignon, Browne Family has since achieved a dominant leadership position in the premium wine segment in the Pacific Northwest. With this most recent launch, Browne Family intends to replicate its success in the spirits industry, as it grows its portfolio and expands its offering across the adult beverage categories. 

"It is with awe that I look at Browne Family represents today and the epic adventures of the last 20 years. But I am mostly excited for the opportunity the future holds. As my family has grown, so has the depth of Browne Family as a brand," said Andrew Browne, founder of Browne Family. "As newcomers to the spirits category, we made the decision to introduce our product in our tasting rooms with limited capacity in late 2022, aiming to directly gather feedback from our customers. The overwhelmingly positive response we received has greatly influenced our strategic launch into the broader market," Browne continued. "We are immensely grateful for the enduring and dedicated support from our partners: distributors and trade, which will provide Pacific Northwest whiskey and spirits enthusiasts expanded access to our brand."

Based in Andrew Browne's hometown of Spokane, Washington, Browne Family Spirits are meticulously handcrafted and locally distilled by Kentucky-native, master distiller Aaron Kleinhelter. Using rye, corn and barley that is grown and milled by local farmers along with water from the Spokane Valley Rathdrum Prairie Aquifer, the Browne Family Spirits are a celebration of the Pacific Northwest.

"Our Straight Bourbon and Rye are an excellent nice introduction to the complex world of whiskey," said Aaron Kleinhelter, Master Distiller at Browne Family Spirits. "Our Bourbon is perfect for those that sip lightly and live easy while the Rye is best for the bold adventurers. Drink smart, drink well, and enjoy!"

In addition to the Straight Bourbon and Straight Rye whiskeys being available at select QFC, Fred Meyer and Total Wine & More retailers across Washington, two of the Browne Family Spirits' leading Tasting Room offerings Gigi's Garden Lavender Gin and Andy's Hand-Crafted Vodka will also enter the wholesale market, as a limited-offering. 

A growth brand every single year since its inception, Browne Family Vineyards has achieved remarkable revenue increases during this challenging time in the industry, up 61% in Washington State and 45% nationally over the past two years (Source: Nielsen Ending 5.20.23 | Total US xAOC + Liquor Plus, Total US CONV, Washington xAOC | 52 Weeks). Browne Family's market penetration and consumer awareness are at an all-time high with the most robust presence of any brand in the Northwest fueled by local partnerships, tasting rooms located in all major population bases in Washington and Oregon, community activations, and boots-on-the-ground support from proprietors Andrew and Courtney Browne. This community and Direct-to-Consumer engagement combined with organic growth and innovative ventures like the Browne Forest Project and our newest Browne Family Spirits has propelled Browne Family Vineyards become one of the top three Washington State brands in the national market segment of $15 and above.

Wholesale Product Information

  • Straight Bourbon
  •  
    • Deep aromas resembling campfire, older oak, and leather with a lingering sweetness on the back of the nose. On the palate, an earthy natural sweetness with light tannins. The Bourbon finishes with smooth, slight char notes.
    • Proof: 90
    • Mash Bill: 8% rye, 82% corn and 10% malted barley
    • SRP: $44.99
  • Straight Rye
  •  
    • Thoughts of sweet tea with lemon and honey mixed with fragrant florals and light vanillas on the nose. On the palate, the bite of earthy rye that is not overly spicy on the tongue. This Rye Whiskey finishes easy and pleasant with soft spice notes.
    • Proof: 90
    • Mash Bill: 23% corn, 70% rye, 7% malted barley
    • SRP: $44.99

Wholesale Limited Offerings

  • Gigi's Garden Lavender Gin
  •  
    • Crafted with Pacific Northwest botanicals to add soft lavender and light juniper notes, the Gin finishes with light and balanced characteristics of citrus and floral.
    • Proof: 90
    • SRP: $44.99
  • Andy's Farm-Crafted Vodka
  •  
    • Smooth with a full-bodied mouth feel and light and crisp finish, the Vodka is made with wheat from William's Organic Farm in Walla Walla, WA.
    • Proof: 80
    • Mash Bill: 100% Organic Wheat
    • SRP: $34.99

About Browne Family

Browne Family Vineyards was inspired by the greatness of one man, William Bitner Browne, late grandfather of proprietor Andrew Browne. Since 2003, the family-owned winery has been committed to world-class wine production in the heart of Walla Walla, Washington, having earned over 175 scores of critical acclaim. Browne Family Spirits, an exclusive spirits collection of locally sourced spirits and bitter launched exclusively through Direct-to-Consumer channels in 2022 under master distiller and Kentucky-native Aaron Kleinhelter in Spokane, Washington. In 2023, Browne Family Vineyards and Browne Family Spirits welcomed Battle Creek Cellars with its complimentary portfolio, now known as Battle Creek by Browne Family.

About Browne Family Spirits
The Browne Family Spirits Collection includes limited-edition Bourbon, Rye, Whiskey, Gin and Vodka, suitable for an after-dinner cocktail, on the rocks or neat. Crafted using the finest locally sourced ingredients and proven production methods in Spokane, WA, Browne Family Spirits embodies the same commitment to quality that defines its wines.

Washington state residents are encouraged to sign up for the Browne Family Spirits Club for up to four shipments per year and first access to limited releases, exclusive events and experiences. Residents can also purchase bottles from the collection at https://brownefamilyvineyards.com/spirits/.

SOURCE Browne Family Vineyards

Also from this source

Browne Forest Project Reaches Milestone of 50,000 Trees in Just Six Months

Browne Family Vineyards Launches Browne Forest Project Initiative with non-profit One Tree Planted; Will Plant a Tree for Every Bottle Sold from the Program

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.