Browne Family Continues to Inspire Wine & Spirits Drinkers to Live Epically with Addition of Méthode Champenoise Brut and Blended Bourbon to Do Epic Sh*t Lineup

The mantra Do Epic Sh*t has served as a guiding principle for Andrew Browne, the founder of Browne Family, since the company's inception in 2003. Inspired by the standard of excellence set by his grandfather William Bitner Browne, Browne Family's Do Epic Sh*t is a celebration of the extraordinary in the ordinary, a testament to the belief that life itself is the ultimate epic adventure.

"My grandfather lived the essence of what we at Browne Family strive for, even if he wouldn't have used our colorful motto," Andrew Browne, founder, Browne Family. "His legacy is a reminder that every achievement, milestone, challenge and triumph, no matter how big or small, is an opportunity to appreciate the incredible journey of life."

Browne Family's Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) approach is a cornerstone of Browne's success, granting the brand the ability to reach customers directly and innovate as opportunities arise. The Do Epic Sh*t tier is an example of this, beginning as a single wine exclusive to Browne's eight Pacific Northwest brick-and-mortar locations. With a label that speaks for itself and a wine that kept guests coming back for more, the Columbia Valley Red Blend quickly became a top three seller among all tasting room exclusive offerings.

Thanks to this outpouring of demand, Do Epic Sh*t from Browne Family quickly found its way to grocery store shelves with the Columbia Valley Cabernet Sauvignon and Paso Robles Red Blend – the latter of which is up 945% in dollar volume over last year.

"The momentum behind our Do Epic Sh*t products is undeniable, embodying our spirit of celebration, quality and living life to the fullest, something that resonates with a broad audience, including the new wave of adult beverage enthusiasts like Gen Z," said Alex Evans, Chief Marketing Officer of Browne Family. "With our Brut and Bourbon launching just in time for the holidays, they not only make the perfect gift for loved ones but also serve as the ideal toast to celebrate this year's epic achievements. Join us in making every moment epic!"

Do Epic Sh*t Sauvignon Blanc and Vodka will join the Browne Family lineup in 2025. Consumers are encouraged to stay connected with Browne Family on Instagram and Facebook, or by signing up for their newsletter to be the first to know about new releases, exclusive tasting room offerings, international excursions and more.

Do Epic Sh*t Wholesale Product Information

Available Now

Coming 2025

Do Epic Sh*t Vodka (Distilled in Spokane ) | $39.99

) | Do Epic Sh*t Columbia Valley Sauvignon Blanc | $14.99

Brand Data

Browne Family is the #1 selling premium ($16+ WA wine nationally, growing +4% $/vol vs YAG and +21% $/vol vs 2 YAG (Nielsen)

Browne Family is the #1 Velocity Brand of the top three WA origin brands with a gap of –33 Point AVC (Nielsen)

The Do Epic Sh*t Red Paso Robles Red Blend is up 375+% $/vol in the US in the past 52 weeks (Nielsen)

is up 375+% $/vol in the US in the past 52 weeks (Nielsen) The Do Epic Sh*t Columbia Valley Cabernet Sauvignon is averaging more than 1 bottle sold per day in the brand's top 50 accounts, and trending toward 8.62 bottles per week (iDig, August 2024 )

Nielsen Ending 9.7.24 | Total USxAOC + Liquor Open State | 52 weeks | $16+ | Washington | 750ml

About Browne Family Vineyards

Browne Family Vineyards is a family-owned winery committed to world-class wine production in the heart of Walla Walla, Washington. Inspired by the greatness of one man, William Bitner Browne, late grandfather of proprietor Andrew Browne, the winery is a dream that has been many years in the making.

In 2022, Browne Family introduced Browne Family Spirits, an exclusive spirits collection of handcrafted, local-sourced spirits and bitters. The collection is available at Browne Family Distillery in Spokane and Browne Family Vineyards Bellevue and Tacoma.

Browne Family Vineyards is dedicated to building meaningful relationships with our customers and partners through innovative new wines, exciting collaborations, and customer nirvana. Visit www.brownefamilyvineyards.com or follow them on Instagram @brownefamilyvineyards.

