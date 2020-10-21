Browne Family Vineyards Opens Its Doors in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Browne Family Vineyards is bringing the best of Walla Walla wine country right to the heart of Tacoma with the grand opening of its new tasting room in the Proctor District at 11 a.m. Friday, October 30, 2020.

The new Browne Family Vineyards tasting room is located at 2508 N Proctor Street Tacoma WA 98406 (253) 904-3066. Open 7 days a week, hours are 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday – Thursday; 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Friday – Saturday.

"The excitement and vitality of the Proctor District along with its charming neighborhood feel is what really attracted us to this fantastic location," Proprietor and South Sound resident Andrew Browne said. "We are proud to be opening of our new tasting room and hope to add to the community's vibrant culture."

Architect Heidi Kihlman at BCRA Design and interior designer Heidi Caillier were commissioned to the design the enticing space and Rush Construction served as the builder. The 1,415 square-foot tasting room is in the recently completed Madison 25 building. The Tacoma tasting room for Browne Family Vineyards is a warm and welcoming space, complete with fireplace, and designed specially to feel like a home away for home for guests and wine club members. Heidi Caillier also served as the designer for the Browne's recently completed residence on Fox Island, WA and much of the look and feel is an extension of their home which also incorporates nostalgic touches of William Bitner Browne's, Andrew's grandfather, house in Springfield, OH.

The space will offer daily wine flights, wines by the glass, small bites and provide space for events, such as movie and karaoke nights, as well as offer curbside pickup and local delivery. It will also be a home for wine club members living in the South Sound and a place to build a community with the Browne family – Andrew and Courtney and their children – and winemaker John Freeman. The tasting room is also looking forward to showcasing its Tacoma pride by partnering with and offering local Tacoma purveyors as part of the food and merchandise offerings.

The dedicated tasting room team includes four new employees and tasting room manager Kirsten Robinett, a Tacoma resident who has a strong background in hospitality and sales, having previously been with Alaska Airlines and Seattle Chocolate Company.

"I'm excited to bring the heart and hospitality of Browne Family Vineyards from Walla Walla to Tacoma and to welcome our wine club members," Proprietor Courtney Browne said.

The opening of the Tacoma tasting room represents a home coming of sorts. Andrew and Courtney Browne, along with their daughter, Elliott and son, Brooks moved to the South Sound in 2018. They currently live on Fox Island and their children attend the Annie Wright School. Andrew's business partners of over twenty years also have deep Tacoma roots. Dan Baty is a Woodrow Wilson High School graduate of 1961 and Alex (Ootkin) Evans graduated from Bellarmine Preparatory School in 1995 (Go Lions!).

Renowned for exceptional quality and Bordeaux-style red wines since 2005, Browne Family Vineyards was built as a legacy to Proprietor Andrew Browne's grandfather, William Bitner Browne. Browne's grandfather was a World War II hero and attorney who built the foundation of his life on integrity and excellence. He continues to be the driving spirit behind everything Browne does today and why winemaker John Freeman goes to such great lengths to create the best wines each vintage from its 103–acre estate vineyard in the Spring Valley district of Walla Walla and from the most celebrated heritage vineyards across the Columbia Valley.

While Browne Family Vineyards wines are widely distributed throughout the Pacific Northwest, there will be a selection of tasting room exclusive wines including single vineyards, unique varietals, small lot offerings and large formats in addition to a well curated collection of merchandise.

"We've had overwhelming support from our loyal community and we're truly excited to bring them a place to call home in Tacoma," Browne said. "Thanks to our friends and family here, we've also enjoyed great success around the Puget Sound and are the among the fastest growing brands for Washington state wines over $20."

Since its inception, Browne Family Vineyards has been met with high acclaim from the industry's most critical publication and is in soaring demand across the country. In the last 14 years, Browne Family Vineyards has been awarded with more than 80 scores of 90 points or higher from critical wine trade publications.

Browne Family Vineyards Tasting Room Locations:

411 First Avenue South Seattle, WA 98104

98104 Phone: 206.887.9463



Hours: 12 noon - 6 p.m. Sunday - Tuesday ; 12 noon - 7 p.m. Wednesday - Saturday

; 12 2508 N Proctor Street Tacoma WA 98406

Phone: (253) 904-3066.



Hours: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday – Thursday; 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Friday - Saturday

31 E. Main Street Walla Walla, WA 99362

99362 Phone: 509.522.1261



Hours: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Sunday - Monday; 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Tuesday - Saturday.

About Browne Family Vineyards

Browne Family Vineyards is a family-owned winery committed to world-class wine production in the heart of Walla Walla, Washington. Inspired by the greatness of one man, William Bitner Browne, late grandfather of proprietor Andrew Browne, the winery is a dream that has been many years in the making. Every decision made — from the vineyard to the bottle — reflects a commitment to premium Washington State wine of exceptional quality and assures cellar-worthy vintages that stand the test of time.

Sourced from the Browne Estate Vineyard in the Spring Valley District of Walla Walla and throughout the Columbia Valley AVA, Browne Family Vineyards' high-end Bordeaux reds and full-bodied whites are handcrafted under the leadership of acclaimed winemaker, John Freeman, at the winery's state-of-the-art production facility.

Browne Family Vineyards is dedicated to building meaningful relationships with our customers and partners through innovative new wines, exciting collaborations, and customer nirvana. Visit www.brownefamilyvineyards.com or follow on them on Facebook and Instagram @brownefamilyvineyards.

