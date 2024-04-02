Browne Forest Project Hits 200,000 Tree Planting Milestone

West Coast Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Malbec, Merlot and Pinot Noir join the existing Forest Project lineup

SEATTLE, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium Washington wine brand Browne Family Vineyards has planted over 200,000 trees as a part of the Browne Forest Project with the environmental non-profit One Tree Planted.

Andrew and Courtney Browne, proprietors of Browne Family Vineyards, plant trees with their children in support of the Browne Forest Project Andrew and Courtney Browne, proprietors of Browne Family Vineyards, plant trees with their children in support of the Browne Forest Project New additions to the Browne Forest Project include Columbia Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, Oregon Pinot Noir, Paso Robles Chardonnay and Paso Robles Cabernet Sauvignon.

In 2022, forest fires and deforestation continued to devastate ecosystems, including in the grape-growing regions for Browne Family Vineyards. The enduring effect of soil erosion and habitat loss motivated Browne Family to address the pressing need for reforestation. The inaugural wine crafted to benefit the Forest Project was the Shaw Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon, a limited-case release that was sold exclusively across tasting rooms. Its sell-out in just one month validated that Browne Family's passion for this cause resonated with our core customer.

While the project has primarily focused on flora since its inception, the "Conservation Collection," a sub-tier of the Forest Project, was created in 2024 to highlight the positive impact that reforestation has on the fauna in our ecosystems. A portion of Forest Project donations go towards reforestation initiatives that focus on the welfare of animals within our ecosystem.

"The progress made toward our goal of planting 1,000,000 trees since we kicked off the project less than 18 months ago is truly astonishing," says Andrew Browne, proprietor of Browne Family. "The additions to our lineup mean more opportunity to give back, including by expanding where in the nation we can support through plantings and reforestation."

Restoration projects supported by the Browne Forest Project thus far include planting trees along rivers and streams to restore habitats for endangered orcas (Pacific Northwest); Rim wildfire restoration (California); statewide wildfire restoration (Oregon); Spring Creek Fire restoration (Colorado); and Elmo Fire restoration (Montana).

Browne Family has continued to consider the environmental impact of its packaging. As they have been since the inception of the Browne Forest Project, bottles are 31% lighter than a standard wine bottle, shipping cartons are sourced from responsibly managed Forests (per the Forest Stewardship Council), and each bottle is label-free – both to save paper, and to ensure the bottle is recyclable.

Browne Forest Project wines are available online, across Browne Family tasting rooms, and at select Kroger, Safeway/Albertsons, Total Wine & More, and Target (where applicable by market). Celebrate Earth Day and Arbor Day at any Browne Family tasting room April 22 – April 26. Receive a complimentary taste of the Forest Project Red Mountain Cabernet Sauvignon and Columbia Valley White Blend with purchase. Make a reservation today!

Forest Project Product Information (750ml)

Columbia Valley ($19.99) Cabernet Sauvignon: 13.6% Red Blend : 14.4% White Blend: 12.5%

Red Mountain (Tasting Room Exclusive) Cabernet Sauvignon: 14.3%

(Tasting Room Exclusive) Oregon ($19.99) Pinot Noir: 12.5%

Paso Robles ($19.99) Cabernet Sauvignon: 13.5% Chardonnay: 13.5%



Conservation Collection Product Information (750ml)

Columbia Valley ($24.99) Malbec: 13.4% Merlot: 14.1%



About Browne Family Vineyards

Browne Family Vineyards is a family-owned winery committed to world-class wine production in the heart of Walla Walla, Washington. Inspired by the greatness of one man, William Bitner Browne, late grandfather of proprietor Andrew Browne, the winery is a dream that has been many years in the making.

In 2022, Browne Family introduced Browne Family Spirits, an exclusive spirits collection of handcrafted, local-sourced spirits and bitters. The collection is available at Browne Family Distillery in Spokane and Browne Family Vineyards Bellevue and Tacoma.

Browne Family Vineyards is dedicated to building meaningful relationships with our customers and partners through innovative new wines, exciting collaborations, and customer nirvana. Visit www.brownefamilyvineyards.com or follow them on Instagram @brownefamilyvineyards.

About One Tree Planted

One Tree Planted is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit on a mission to make it simple for anyone to help the environment by planting trees. Their projects span the globe and are done in partnership with local communities and knowledgeable experts to create an impact for nature, people, and wildlife. Reforestation helps to rebuild forests after fires and floods, provide jobs for social impact, and restore biodiversity. Many projects have overlapping objectives, creating a combination of benefits that contribute to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals.

Media Contact

Erin Fogarty

Director of Communications

206.267.5252

[email protected]



SOURCE Browne Family Vineyards