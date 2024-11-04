BrownGreer in Partnership with the Carbon Trust Selected to Lead the Design and Development of Offshore Wind Fisheries Compensation Fund

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BrownGreer in partnership with the Carbon Trust are proud to announce our selection as the team to design and develop a regional fisheries mitigation program, which will provide fair and equitable financial compensation to the commercial and recreational for-hire fishing community from impacts from offshore wind on the East Coast.

For over three years, 11 East Coast states have been working collectively – and with engagement with the fishing community and offshore wind developers – to bring this initiative to such an important milestone. BrownGreer and the Carbon Trust look forward to working with these states and other stakeholders to launch the design and development stage for this compensation program.

BrownGreer Partner Orran Brown, Jr. said, "We are honored by our selection with the Carbon Trust to serve the fishing communities, developers, and states participating in this innovative and historic initiative. As a neutral administrator, we are advocates not for any one stakeholder but for the best overall solutions, and we are excited to lend our experience and expertise to this critical program."

Undersecretary for Environment of the Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy & Environmental Affairs Stephanie Cooper said, "Drawing on our experience with the first large offshore wind projects, Massachusetts recognizes the need to create a regional fund administrator for fisheries mitigation. This will simplify and streamline compensation for our fishing industries, crucial to our economy and fishers' livelihoods. We appreciate our fellow Atlantic Coast states and fishing industries for their commitment to this effort. We look forward to future collaborations as the process moves forward."

President and CEO of the New York Energy Research and Development Authority Doreen M. Harris said, "Collaboration and partnership with coastal states is critical as we work to deploy offshore wind technologies in a responsible and safe manner. Protecting our marine resources as well as those who utilize our marine ecosystems is paramount as we work toward a greener and healthier future; and the Regional Fisheries Administrator will provide helpful insight as we seek to derisk this industry."

Commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Shawn M. LaTourette said, "New Jersey's fishing industry plays a vital role in the State's economy and culture. It is critical to ensure that fishers are appropriately compensated for economic losses associated with offshore wind development. After three years of collaboration by eleven East Coast states, the selection of a Regional Fund Administrator is a remarkable milestone in the development of a fair, equitable, and predictable approach to regional fisheries compensation, and New Jersey looks forward to the program being implemented in the near future."

Secretary of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Josh Kurtz said, "Maryland is working to ensure that the state's growing offshore wind energy industry reflects the needs of the fishing industry. We are confident that the Regional Fund Administrator will help to create a consistent and equitable claims process for fisheries across the Atlantic. We will ensure Maryland is well represented in this process."

As part of our role in this project, we look forward to leading a meaningful and transparent engagement process. The Design Oversight Committee (DOC) and For-Hire Committee (FHC) are being established to provide advice and guidance from the states, fishing industry, and offshore wind developers as we develop our processes, policies, and procedures. We anticipate contributions from each committee, as well establishing robust and meaningful engagement opportunities for the broader commercial and recreational for-hire fishing industry.

The Primary Members of the DOC representing the commercial fishing industry are Hank Soule, Vince Balzano, Joe Gilbert, Roy Diehl, Sam Martin, and Spencer Headley. The Alternate Members are Beth Casoni, Jerry Leeman, Bonnie Brady, Jeff Kaelin, and Lane Johnston. The Primary Members representing the states are Dan McKiernan, Joe Cimino, and Todd Janeski. The Alternate Members are Erin Wilkinson, Julia Socrates, and Carrie Kennedy. The Primary Members representing the offshore wind industry are Brian Krevor, Emily Rochon, and Rick Robins. The Alternate Members are Ruth Perry, Doug Copeland, and Ross Pearsall.

The Primary Members of the FHC representing the recreational fishing industry are Rick Bellavance, Bob Rush, and Rom Whitaker. The Alternate Member is Mike Cerchio. The Primary Member representing the states is Renee Zobel and the Alternate Member Joe Cimino. The offshore wind industry will also have representation on the FHC, and these members are pending final determination by this caucus.

Atlantic Fisheries Policy Director of the American Sportfishing Association Mike Waine said, "The charter boat captains selected for the recreational for-hire committee bring decades of experience and a vision to compensation and mitigation that will benefit the broader recreational fishing community."

BrownGreer, a Virginia-based claims resolution firm, has designed and managed many of the most significant complex claims administration programs in U.S. history. This work included linchpin operational roles resolving nearly 400,000 claims in the $12 billion Deepwater Horizon settlement, including economic loss claims related to impacted commercial fishing, for-hire recreational fishing, and shoreside businesses.

The Carbon Trust is a global expert in constructing and orchestrating stakeholder engagement plans across multi-sector and diverse actions, including building consensus on the interface between offshore wind and environment and wildlife matters. The Carbon Trust's experience in this area includes supporting work specifically related to offshore wind projects within the United States.

