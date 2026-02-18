Brownie Brittle® and Dunkin'® Have the Edge on Sweet Snacking with New Coffee & Donut Flavors

New Mocha Latte and Sprinkled Donut Brownie Brittle® Deliver a Thin, Crispy, Crunchy Twist on Dunkin' Classics

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brownie Brittle ®, the original crunchy brownie snack, has teamed up with Dunkin', America's largest coffee and donut brand, to deliver a collaboration that's as sweet as it is iconic. Introducing Dunkin' Sprinkled Donut Blondie Brittle and Dunkin' Mocha Latte Brownie Brittle®—two crave-worthy flavors inspired by Dunkin' favorites, now hitting snack aisles at select retailers nationwide and online at BrownieBrittle.com .

Dunkin' Sprinkled Donut Blondie Brittle:

Brownie Brittle® and Dunkin’® Collab

Brownie Brittle Blondie has been reimagined with inspiration from Dunkin's iconic Sprinkled Donut, delivering classic donut flavor in every crisp, crunchy bite. Bursting with sweetness and colorful sprinkles, it brings familiar donut joy to the snackably thin format fans already love. Available in 4 oz and 2.25 oz pouches, Sprinkled Donut Blondie Brittle offers craveable sweetness and playful texture – and tastes great when dunking it in your morning coffee.

Dunkin' Mocha Latte Brownie Brittle®:

Brownie Brittle's signature edge-of-the-pan crunch meets the bold, energizing flavor of Dunkin's fan-favorite Mocha Latte. Infused with espresso-flavored morsels, this rich, chocolatey snack is crafted for coffee lovers and sweet-snack enthusiasts alike. Available in 4 oz and 2.25 oz pouches, Mocha Latte flavor is perfect for on-the-go snacking, sprinkling over ice cream or yogurt, or enjoying straight from the bag.

"Partnering with Dunkin'—a brand that defines flavor, fun, and everyday fuel—has been an incredibly exciting collaboration for Brownie Brittle," said Tom Bufalino, Vice President of Marketing at Second Nature Brands, parent company of Brownie Brittle. "These new varieties combine our famously thin, crispy crunch with Dunkin's unmistakable donut and coffee flavors to create snacks that deliver pure, sweet delight. We know fans of both brands are going to love this sweet mashup."

To make this mashup even sweeter, each purchase of Brownie Brittle x Dunkin'™ products earns points towards future Dunkin' runs through the Dunkin' At-Home Extras program. More snacks, more coffee – it's a win-win. Learn more at www.dunkinextras.com.

About Brownie Brittle

Brownie Brittle, LLC has been baking and selling innovative brownie products to restaurants, club stores and world-class theme parks since 1992. Brownie Brittle snacks are available in tens of thousands of stores in the US, Mexico and Asia. More information is available online at BrownieBrittle.com , and on Facebook , X and Pinterest .

About Second Nature Brands

Second Nature Brands is a leading portfolio of snacks and treats that make lives better, naturally. Its family of brands includes Kar's Nuts®, the #1 branded trail mix, Second Nature Snacks®, a pioneer in natural, non-GMO-verified premium snack and trail mixes, Sahale Snacks®, a leader in globally-inspired, sustainably-sourced snack mixes, Sanders Chocolates®, the leader in small-batch, kettle-cooked sea salt caramels, Brownie Brittle®, the original thin and crispy brownie snack, and Voortman®, category leader in premium zero sugar and wafer cookies. Second Nature Brands products are distributed throughout North America and are also available for purchase online at www.secondnaturebrandsus.com .

About Dunkin'

Dunkin', founded in 1950, is the largest coffee and donuts brand in the United States, with more than 14,000 restaurants in nearly 40 global markets. Dunkin' is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit DunkinDonuts.com and InspireBrands.com .

SOURCE Brownie Brittle