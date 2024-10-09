Brownie Brittle® Goes Bold: Rediscover the Revamped Thin, Crispy, Crunchy, Chocolatey Snack

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brownie Brittle®, the snack sensation known for its deliciously thin, crispy, and crunchy treats, is shaking things up with an exciting new look! This brand refresh not only showcases Brownie Brittle's dedication to enhancing the sweet snacking experience but reinforces its leading position in the snack world with a fresh approach to the category.

Get ready to fall in love with Brownie Brittle all over again! The brand is excited to reintroduce itself with a vibrant new look that captures the essence of what makes the brand so special. With a bold new logo and eye-catching packaging to grab your attention, Brownie Brittle® introduces updated visuals and a fresh tagline – "Thin, Crispy, Crunchy" – perfectly capturing the irresistible qualities that make it a fan favorite. But that's not all! The brand also revamped its website to make the shopping experience smoother and more enjoyable, while offering a fun and engaging experience.

"Our refresh is more than just a makeover; it's a celebration of our commitment to delivering a superior snacking experience," said Jennifer Bauer, Chief Marketing Officer at Second Nature Brands. "We've revamped our packaging and branding to ensure our products shine on the shelf and continue to delight our loyal customers. The new design is vibrant, modern, and captures the fun spirit of Brownie Brittle while inviting new fans to join the sweet snacking party."

The new packaging is rolling out now at retail. For more information, or to shop online please visit BrownieBrittle.com.

About Brownie Brittle

Brownie Brittle, LLC has been baking and selling innovative brownie products to restaurants, club stores and world-class theme parks since 1992. Brownie Brittle snacks are available in tens of thousands of stores in the US, Canada, Mexico and Asia. More information is available online at BrownieBrittle.com, and on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest.

About Second Nature Brands

Second Nature Brands is a leading portfolio of snacks and treats that make lives better, naturally. Its family of brands includes Kar's Nuts®, the #1 branded trail mix, Second Nature Snacks®, a pioneer in natural, non-GMO-verified premium snack and trail mixes, Sahale Snacks®, a leader in globally inspired, sustainably sourced snack mixes, Sanders Chocolates®, the leader in small-batch, kettle-cooked sea salt caramels, and Brownie Brittle®, the original thin and crispy brownie snack. Second Nature Brands products are distributed throughout North America and are also available for purchase online at www.secondnaturebrandsus.com.



