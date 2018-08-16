Brownlee Brothers Set To Compete In 2018 Beijing International Triathlon With A Field Of 30 Professional Triathletes

"I am looking forward to racing in the Beijing International Triathlon again this year," said 2016 Beijing International Triathlon champion Alistair Brownlee. "I really enjoyed the challenging course as well as the sightseeing before the race. I am pleased Jonny is coming this year, I know he will enjoy it as well."

This year's pro line-up also includes: 2016 Rio Olympian Ben Kanute, 2012 Olympic silver medalist Lisa Norden, 2008 Olympian Jarrod Shoemaker, current Escape Triathlon Series points leader Cameron Dye, 2017 Chengdu ITU Triathlon World Cup Champion Non Stanford and more. 2017 Beijing International champions Henri Schoeman and Paula Findlay will also return to defend their titles and compete for the coveted $100,000 prize purse. The complete list of professional triathletes set to compete in the 2018 Beijing International Triathlon includes:

Men:



Alistair Brownlee (GBR)



Jonny Brownlee (GBR)



Mark Buckingham (GBR)



Brian Duffy (USA)



Cameron Dye (USA)



Zhou Fang (CHN)



Keeghan Hurley (USA)



Ben Kanute (USA)



Eric Lagerstrom, (USA)



Chris Lutz (USA)



Matt Nelson (GBR)



Max Neumann (AUS)



Henri Schoeman (RSA)



Jeremy Stagg, USA)



Jarrod Shoemaker (USA)



Ben Shaw (IRL)



Jason West (USA)

Women:



Claire Davis (AUS)



Sophie Corbidge (NZ)



Paula Findlay (CAN)



Ashleigh Gentle (AUS)



Andrea Hewitt (NZ)



Lucy Hall (GBR)



Alicia Kaye (CAN)



Lisa Norden (SWE)



Barbara Riveros (CHL)



Erin Storie (USA)



Kearci Smith (USA)



Non Stanford (GBR)



Radka Vodickova (CZE)

The Olympic distance course will showcase the eco-friendly environment and cultural attractions in Fengtai, including a 1.5km swim through Garden Expo Lake; a challenging 40km bike race through the quaint villages of Fengtai and up Qian Ling Mountain – the highest peak in Southwest Beijing; and a 10km run through the colorful gardens and up the steep steps of the Garden Expo Park. The sprint element of the triathlon will take triathletes on a 750m lake swim, a 20km bike ride and a 5km run through the lush grounds of the expansive Garden Expo Park.

As part of the Escape Triathlon Series, the Beijing International Triathlon will award the top male and female finishers per age group a guaranteed race entry in the 2019 Escape from Alcatraz Triathlon (entry fee is the responsibility of the racer).

The Beijing International Triathlon is owned by the Fengtai Sports Bureau of Beijing and produced by IMG. For more information, visit www.BeijingInternationalTriathlon.com, or follow at www.facebook.com/BeijingTri, www.instagram.com/Beijing_Tri and WeChat: BEIJINGTRIATHLON.

SOURCE IMG