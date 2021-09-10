Brownsburg Health Care Center Celebrates 50 Years

BROWNSBURG, Ind., Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brownsburg Health Care Center will hold a celebratory event on September 19, 2021 from 2pm-6pm, to commemorate its 50th Anniversary. A presentation from the Brownsburg Chamber of Commerce, a rededication of the facility, and a proclamation from the City of Brownsburg will recognize Brownsburg Health Care Center's long-standing commitment to the community at the event. The event will also have live music, food and giveaways by local vendors.

Jim Gephart, Brownsburg Health Care Center's original owner and founder, identified a need in his town for senior care, with his heart for the elderly. Brownsburg Health Care Center, formerly known as Golden Manor, Indiana's first nursing facility opened In September 1971. In reverence and respect for the man who made such an impact on the lives of so many, and whose building continues to serve the Brownsburg area and surrounding communities, they will be hosting his wife, Mary, as their honored guest at their upcoming 50th Anniversary Celebration.

Brownsburg Health Care Center not only has a commitment to the community, but also their residents. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has given Brownsburg Health Care Center a four-star rating for quality of resident care.

About Brownsburg Health Care Center

Brownsburg Health Care Center is one of twenty-one health care communities in the Health Services Management portfolio who provide comprehensive inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation services as well as long-term skilled nursing care in Brownsburg, Indiana. To learn more: https://www.brownsburghcc.com/ .

About Health Services Management

Health Services Management has extensive experience and a proven track record as an operator, manager, and owner of skilled nursing and long-term care communities since 2000 and currently operates nineteen skilled nursing facilities, and two assisted living communities in Florida, Texas, Indiana, and Tennessee. The Health Services Management network proudly employs more than 2,000 individuals and has developed multiple long-lasting strategic partnerships in each of the communities that it serves. The management team continuously seeks out and evaluates facilities for acquisition to provide continued company growth. For more information: https://www.HSMgroup.org .

