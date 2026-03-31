Browse with your own AI inside Opera Neon

Opera turns the browser into an AI execution layer with MCP Connector. Powered by MCP Connector, Opera enables AI clients such as Claude, ChatGPT, Lovable, n8n and OpenClaw to connect directly to the browser and act within it.

OSLO, Norway, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Opera (NASDAQ: OPRA), the Norwegian browser innovator and agentic AI company, today announced MCP Connector for Opera Neon, enabling external AI clients to connect directly to the browser, access live web context, and perform actions within it.

This means you no longer need to bring context to your AI. Your AI now comes to where your work already is.

MCP Connector

Opera Neon, Opera's agentic browser, now supports third-party AI agents through MCP Connector, allowing these AI clients to operate within the user's active session.

Unlike AI systems that operate in isolated or simulated browser environments, Opera Neon allows AI to work directly within the user's real browser session.

AI clients are becoming more capable, but remain disconnected from where work happens. Users still need to copy content between tabs, re-explain what they are looking at, and restart workflows every time they switch tools. MCP Connector addresses this by allowing AI clients to access and act directly within the browser.

"Last year, we launched Browser Operator as a first step toward an agentic browser. Now we are opening those capabilities to external AI clients through MCP, so they can act directly inside the browser, not outside it," said Monika Kurczyńska, Director of R&D for browser AI at Opera.

By exposing a Model Context Protocol (MCP) endpoint, Opera Neon gives connected AI clients access to live browser context, including open tabs, page content, and authenticated sessions. AI clients can also perform actions such as navigating pages, extracting information, capturing screenshots, filling out forms, opening new tabs, and performing searches.

With MCP Connector, Opera Neon opens the browser to a wide range of AI clients. Popular AI clients such as Claude, ChatGPT, Lovable, OpenClaw and n8n can connect today, alongside other MCP-compatible clients, creating an open ecosystem around the browser.

MCP Connector builds on Opera Neon's existing ability to execute tasks directly in the browser, where it can navigate sites and perform actions based on user intent. With this update, these capabilities are now available to external AI clients.

Use cases include development, prototyping, and automation. Developers are already using tools such as Claude Code to test applications directly in a real browser environment. Prototyping tools like Lovable can use live interfaces to generate designs. Automation platforms such as n8n and AI assistants like ChatGPT can incorporate browser-based actions into workflows.

"The browser is where workflows live, but AI has been disconnected from it," said Monika Kurczyńska. "With Opera Neon, we connect popular AI clients directly to an agentic browser, so they can operate where users already work, without needing to recreate context."

Opera develops a portfolio of browsers designed for different audiences, including its flagship browser Opera One, the gaming-focused Opera GX, and Opera Neon, its agentic browser focused on AI-driven workflows. With MCP Connector, Opera Neon extends these capabilities by enabling external AI clients to operate directly within the browser.

To support these interactions, Opera has implemented two core components. Authentication is handled through a secure MCP server URL, ensuring that only authorized AI clients can access the browser session. A persistent proxy layer maintains connection stability and returns a clear "browser not available" state when the browser is not accessible.

MCP Connector is available today for all Opera Neon subscribers. Opera will also introduce a simplified version of browser connector to its flagship Opera One and Opera GX browsers, expanding access to these capabilities across its product portfolio.

About Opera

Opera is a user-centric and innovative software company focused on enabling the best possible internet browsing experience across devices. Hundreds of millions of people use Opera browsers for their unique features on mobile phones and desktop computers. Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Oslo, Norway, Opera is publicly listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol OPRA. Download Opera browsers and other Opera products at opera.com. Learn more at investor.opera.com.

SOURCE Opera Limited