Browsium Delivers a Simple Solution to Enterprises Needing to Run Flash After 2020

WASHINGTON, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Browsium Inc. today announced the use of its flagship Ion product as a solution to the pending Flash end of life concerns. With the recent reminder from Adobe and browser vendors that Flash would no longer be supported as of December 31st, 2020, organizations are running low on time to identify, test and deploy a solution to ensure continuous business operations.

Browsium

"Organizations are aware that many legacy applications are at risk when support ends in 2020. Faced with the decision to rewrite, replace or take security risks, customers have expressed the need for a secure, simple to configure and easy to deploy inline solution to keep business applications operating in their existing user environments." said Ben Katz, Browsium CEO.

The Browsium solution for continued Flash operation is delivered using the Browsium Ion. Ion enables organizations to granularly control the browser to achieve virtually any configuration or security position while ensuring those requirements are constrained to a single-window instance.

Katz said, "Imagine having the ability to keep Flash running indefinitely without rewriting or virtualizing, and that is only a fraction of what Ion can do for customers."

Browsium's approach ensures organizations can define the 'what is needed, where it's needed' approach to web application management. Using this model, Flash applications can be loaded in the users existing web browser instance, well after support ends in 2020 while ensuring that instance is secure and isolated from external threats.

Browsium Ion allows you to quickly and securely run flash after end of life. Katz adds, "The question every customer will be asking is, 'why didn't we know about this option sooner."

For details about Browsium's Flash end of life browser management solutions, visit http://www.browsium.com/flash-end-of-life.

About Browsium

Most IT groups have no visibility to what is happening inside the browser. Browsium enables organizations to cost-effectively manage and secure web browsers and web applications on a global scale. They deliver on this mission by developing and providing browser management solutions for the world's largest enterprises. Please visit Browsium.com to learn more.

