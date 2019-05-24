Broyhill Announces Its Load-And-Pack Vehicle

DAKOTA CITY, Neb., May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- One person can pick up to 400+ containers in a normal working day without ever leaving the cab with the Broyhill - Load and Pack vehicle.

Trash pickup is time consuming for manpower and maintaining clean safety records. Load and Pack by Broyhill picks up 26 to 70 gallon wire baskets, 55 gallon drums or 90+ gallon poly containers daily with a single operator. Its hydraulic arm lifts up to 500 lb containers. It can load and unload compactor boxes from the operator's seat.

The 7 cu yard compactor box compacts on the go (4-1) holding 28 cu yards of refuse before needing an empty replacement located nearby and the new 9.5 cu yard also compacts at (4-1) and will hold 38 cu yards.

This vehicle can easily be used to empty most containers at beaches, parks, hiking trails or sports areas such as soccer fields while repurposing your workforce and reducing or eliminating work comp. The new strategy is for the acceptance or expansion of this concept for most inland parks, trail systems, beaches and outside multi-sport complexes. Areas with up to100 parks/3000 acres are using this accepted method with ease.

The Load and Pack is also used for recycling operations by running the route twice. By doing two passes both recycle and refuse are taken care of.

New vehicle improvements include: Standard one rear and two side view cameras plus an additional compactor camera view for trash monitoring, air ride cab and seat, heated and A/C cab, tilt steering, improved all glass window views, corrosion resistant cab, LED lighting, added wind screens, 12 v outlets and 74 HP Deutz diesel performance.

Interesting points to consider when purchasing specialized vehicles for your refuse investment:

Able to Reassign Staff.

Large Areas – No Problem.

Parks, Beaches and Trails trash-Now Simple.

Work Comp - Reduced.

Trash pickup is Faster/One Operator.

