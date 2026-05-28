BRP Announces Elections of Directors and Board Committee Composition

VALCOURT, QC, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - BRP Inc. (TSX: DOO) (NASDAQ: DOO) ("BRP" or the "Company") held earlier today its annual meeting of shareholders in a virtual format. The meeting was broadcast via live webcast and the recording will be available shortly on BRP's website at www.brp.com.

At the meeting, all of the nominees for directors listed in the Company's management proxy circular dated April 22, 2026, were elected by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy. Voting results for each nominee were as follows:

Nominee Votes

For % Votes

Against % Élaine Beaudoin 222,107,703 93.33 % 15,883,853 6.67 % Pierre Beaudoin 233,969,302 98.31 % 4,022,255 1.69 % Joshua Bekenstein 220,969,381 92.85 % 17,022,175 7.15 % Charles Bombardier 236,445,908 99.35 % 1,545,648 0.65 % Ernesto M. Hernández 237,897,350 99.96 % 94,206 0.04 % Katherine Kountze 237,896,874 99.96 % 94,682 0.04 % Denis Le Vot 237,493,309 99.79 % 498,249 0.21 % Nicholas Nomicos 237,597,506 99.83 % 394,050 0.17 % Edward Philip 233,612,223 98.16 % 4,379,332 1.84 % Michael Ross 237,896,408 99.96 % 95,148 0.04 % Barbara Samardzich 237,815,332 99.93 % 176,226 0.07 % Hildegard Maria Wortmann 237,568,826 99.82 % 422,731 0.18 %

Changes to the Board Committees

The table below reflects the composition of the Board committees as of May 28th, 2026.

Directors Audit

Committee Human

Resources and

Compensation

Committee Investment

and Risk

Committee Nominating,

Governance

and Social

Responsibility

Committee Élaine Beaudoin

Member

Member Pierre Beaudoin (Chair)







Joshua Bekenstein

Member

Member Charles Bombardier



Member

Katherine Kountze Member





Denis Le Vot







Ernesto M. Hernández Member

Member

Nicholas Nomicos Member

Member

Edward Philip

Chair

Chair Michael Ross Chair





Barbara Samardzich

(Lead independent director)

Member Chair

Hildegard Maria Wortmann Member



Member

To learn more about BRP's Board members, click here.

About BRP

BRP Inc. is a global leader in the world of powersports products and powertrains, built on over 80 years of ingenuity, innovation, and intensive consumer focus. Through its portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive brands featuring Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft and pontoons, Can-Am on- and off-road vehicles, Quintrex boats as well as Rotax engines for karts, recreational aircraft and jet boats, BRP unlocks exhilarating adventures and provides access to experiences across different playgrounds. The Company completes its product lines with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel portfolio to fully optimize the riding experience. Headquartered in Quebec, Canada, BRP had annual sales of CA$8.4 billion from over 110 countries and employed close to 17,000 driven, resourceful people as of January 31, 2026.

www.brp.com

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Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, Rotax, Quintrex and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE BRP Inc.