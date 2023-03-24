BRP ANNOUNCES THE WINNERS OF THE 5TH BRP INTERNATIONAL DESIGN COMPETITION

Through the student contest, BRP gives back to the community by investing in the next generation of design professionals

ROVANIEMI, Finland, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - BRP Inc. (TSX: DOO) (NASDAQ: DOOO) proudly announced yesterday the winners of its 5th International Design Competition. 42 students from 6 universities located north of the 45th parallel took part in its design contest which took place between September 9 and December 20, 2022. Participants were asked to design an alternative personal transportation device, capable of accommodating an occasional passenger and offering storage space for daily needs. The product had to facilitate access to and from cities, in a safe and sustainable manner. Participants also had to consider cold-climate imperatives such as snow and ice.

"The participants demonstrated creativity, ingenuity and foresight as they tackled important issues pertaining to sustainable urban mobility. I thank them for their hard work and dedication in creating innovative solutions and concepts. I would also like to extend my gratitude to professors and mentors, as well as to our jury members", declared Denys Lapointe, Chief Design Officer at BRP. "It is an honor for the BRP team to encourage the professional development of young design talents, who will eventually contribute to creating a better world", he concluded.

A wealth of learning

The competition allowed students to put into practice their academic, technical and creative skills, while benefiting from advice and mentoring from BRP employees. For the first time in its history, the competition was endorsed by the World Design Organization, as participants were challenged to consider and incorporate some of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals in their concepts.

Winners were announced during Arctic Design Week in Rovaniemi, Finland. This weeklong forum, which is celebrating its 15th anniversary under the theme Better Future with Arctic Smartness, promotes northern design expertise and business while inspiring designers, students, scientists and artists from around the globe. In addition, the competition's 10 finalists attended Arctic Design Week, along with some of their professors and members of the BRP team.

And the winners are…

The first prize winner is Mrs. Madilynn Cadaret, from College for Creative Studies (Detroit, USA). Madilynn won the jury members over with her autonomous vehicle concept and her audacious presentation of a 1+1 personal transportation device which is accessible to three generations and can be used by people with impaired mobility. She was very thorough in her analysis, and as a result, her concept was particularly original. She recommended translucent lateral panels and included an interesting tire concept to allow for excellent performance in the harshest conditions. She went as far as detailing the interior of the device and recommending the use of sustainable materials.

Madilynn will be offered a six-month, paid internship at BRP's Laurent Beaudoin Design & Innovation Center, located in Valcourt, Canada.

Mr. Arash Dehsaraeisabet, also from College for Creative Studies, finished in second place, earning a monetary prize of 2000 euros. Arash presented an innovative two-in-one concept, a scooter which can transform into a one-wheeler for an easier ride to the destination. The jury members appreciated his extensive research in line with the challenge of this year's competition. Arash came up with a minimalist device architecture and clever solutions to deal with winter imperatives such as snow and ice. He presented a product that stands out for its circular design, which allows for the integration of a completely retractable roof.

Finally, Mr. Yingqi Wu from Université du Québec à Montréal took home the third place, earning a monetary prize of 1000 euros. The jury was seduced by the overall form treatment of Yingqi's pure and refined design. His presentation was very detailed, and he also included an attractive two-in-one solution to get in and out of the city, using the main pod for longer distances and turning it into a skateboard type of system for the last mile.

Investing in the next generation for a better tomorrow

The BRP International Design Competition is yet another example of the powersports leader's commitment to playing an active role in creating a brighter future for all. In 2022, BRP announced an ambitious Corporate Social Responsibility program that fosters value creation around three main pillars: environment, social and governance.

About the competition

Students from the College for Creative Studies (Detroit, USA), Humber College (Toronto, Canada), Université du Québec à Montréal (Montreal, Canada), Rubika (Valenciennes, France), LAB University of Applied Sciences (Lahti, Finland) and Lapin yliopisto – University of Lapland (Rovaniemi, Finland) were invited to participate in this 5th edition.

About BRP

BRP Inc. is a global leader in the world of powersports products, propulsion systems and boats built on over 80 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Through its portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive brands featuring Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft and pontoons, Can-Am on and off-road vehicles, Alumacraft and Quintrex boats, Manitou pontoons and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, BRP unlocks exhilarating adventures and provides access to experiences across different playgrounds. The Company completes its lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel portfolio to fully optimize the riding experience. Committed to growing responsibly, BRP is developing electric models for its existing product lines and exploring new low voltage and human assisted product categories. Headquartered in Quebec, Canada, BRP has annual sales of CA$10 billion from over 130 countries and a global workforce of close to 23,000 driven, resourceful people.

