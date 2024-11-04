BRP CELEBRATES THE PRODUCTION OF HALF A MILLION SNOWMOBILES IN FINLAND

"Producing 500,000 snowmobiles in Finland is an accomplishment that I am very proud of. I want to thank BRP Finland's employees for their dedication as well as their ability and willingness to foster a culture of continuous growth and innovation," said José Boisjoli, President and CEO of BRP. "Their deep understanding of the Scandinavian riding conditions have been key to the success of both Lynx and Ski-Doo which now have a combined market share of over 70% in Scandinavia, and over 80% in Finland. As a company, we have been investing and believing in the power of local expertise for over 35 years now, to meet and exceed the needs and expectations of our Scandinavian and worldwide customers."

"As one of the largest powersports OEMs in Europe and the biggest private-sector employer in Rovaniemi, we are proud to be a leading business player in Scandinavia," said Valto Ristimella, Commercial Director of BRP in Scandinavia. "With close to 500 dealers and distributors in EMEA, 150 dealers in Scandinavia, around 40 dealers in Finland, and products sold in over 15 countries worldwide, we can confidently say that BRP Finland's outreach now extends far beyond Scandinavia's borders!"

BRP Finland at the forefront of the Company's electrification strategy

Today, the Rovaniemi site, one of BRP's 14 manufacturing plants all over the world, plays a pivotal role in BRP's innovative and future-oriented production model and overall business strategy. As such, the Company announces that BRP Finland has now started to produce all of its electric snowmobiles for all its markets. Going electric is an example of BRP's commitment to growing responsibly. This technological transition not only enables the Company to reduce its carbon footprint, it is also expected to represent a great business opportunity.

In the winter of 2023, BRP launched the very first electric models of its existing product lineup, the Ski-Doo Grand Touring Electric and the Lynx Adventure Electric, both dedicated exclusively to Uncharted Society, BRP's global network of experience outfitters and tour operators. In February 2024, two additional electric snowmobiles designed for ski centers and resorts were unveiled, and they will also be available to consumers in winter 2024-25.

As the leading snowmobile manufacturer in Scandinavia, BRP is committed to expanding its footprint, conquering new markets and attracting even more enthusiasts of all ages.

Certain statements in this press release, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the Company's intention to become the reference in electric recreational vehicles and the expected impact of such technological transition, its commitment to expand its footprint, conquer new markets and attract more customers, and the role that BRP Finland is expected to play in this production model and business strategy, including by becoming the location of production of all electric snowmobiles distributed worldwide, and the expectation that it will be able to exceed customers needs worldwide by leveraging its local expertise and bring it beyond Scandinavia, and other statements that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian and United States securities laws. The words "may", "will", "would", "should", "could", "expects", "forecasts", "plans", "intends", "trends", "indications", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "outlook", "predicts", "projects", "likely" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words or other comparable words or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, by their very nature, involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are based on a number of assumptions, both general and specific. BRP cautions that its assumptions may not materialize and that current economic conditions render such assumptions, although reasonable at the time they were made, subject to greater uncertainty. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results or performance of BRP to be materially different from the outlook or any future results or performance implied by such statements. Further details and descriptions of these and other factors are disclosed in BRP's MD&A for the fiscal year ended on January 31, 2024 and in other continuous disclosure materials filed from time to time with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About BRP

BRP Inc. is a global leader in the world of powersports products, propulsion systems and boats built on over 80 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Through its portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive brands featuring Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft and pontoons, Can-Am on and off-road vehicles, Alumacraft and Quintrex boats, Manitou pontoons and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, BRP unlocks exhilarating adventures and provides access to experiences across different playgrounds. The Company completes its lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel portfolio to fully optimize the riding experience. Committed to growing responsibly, BRP is developing electric models for its existing product lines. Headquartered in Quebec, Canada, BRP has annual sales of CA$10.4 billion from over 130 countries and a global workforce of close to 20,000 driven, resourceful people.

