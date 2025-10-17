BRP Honored with Two Gold Stevie® Awards 2025 for its Can-Am Electric Motorcycles and Can-Am Maverick R Side-by-Side

Can-Am Electric Motorcycles: Gold Stevie® Award Winner at the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence

The Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence recognize the remarkable achievements of organizations that are shaping the future of technology across their industry. Can-Am's Pulse and Origin electric motorcycles were recognized as New Product of the Year in the Transportation category for their innovative technology, design and capabilities.

From the liquid-cooled power system to their Active and Passive Regen breaking systems and chaincase, the Can-Am Pulse and Can-Am Origin set themselves apart from the market and offer riders the thrill of the ride through power and torque while emitting zero emissions.

"All of us at BRP are honored to see the Can-Am Motorcycles be recognized for their industry-leading technology," says André Gilbert, Director, R&D, Electric Vehicle at BRP. "Building on our rich 80-year history of powersports innovation and excellence, our goal is always to redefine the ride and awaken every rider with purposeful technology and capabilities."

"BRP's Can-Am electric motorcycles show impressive innovation in design, performance, and sustainability. The liquid-cooled battery, fast charging, and regenerative braking clearly offer real rider benefits," said one of the 160 worldwide professionals acting as judges evaluating this year's competition.

The award was presented to BRP at the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence gala on September 16 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City.

Can-Am Maverick R: Gold Stevie® Award Winner at the International Business Stevie Awards

The 2025 International Business Stevie Awards competition attracted more than 3,800 nominations from organizations in 78 countries. More than 300 professionals around the world reviewed and rated nominations as members of 9 specialized juries.

"The innovation, durability and ability to perform in diverse conditions by the Can-Am Maverick R is impressive," said one of the judges.

The Can-Am Maverick R was honored with a Gold Stevie® Award as New Product in the Transportation category, which recognizes achievements in product management, product development, product engineering and manufacturing functions. First launched in August 2023, this side-by-side vehicle (SSV) is a revolutionary innovation in the recreational off-road industry. Built for the most demanding riders, the Maverick R outperforms with an engine of 240 hp, the first seven-speed dual-clutch transmission of its segment, and an unrivaled suspension system.

"The exhilarating Maverick R represents BRP's commitment to creating a machine that changes the industry by smashing through the confines of performance and design boundaries," said Christian St-Onge, Director, Global Product Strategy, Can-Am Off-Road. "The entire Can-Am SSV team is very proud to see the innovation behind the Maverick R be recognized once again."

The award was presented to BRP at the International Business Stevie Awards gala on October 10, at the Corinthia Hotel in Lisbon, Portugal.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations and territories. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performance in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

About BRP

BRP Inc. is a global leader in the world of powersports products, propulsion systems and boats built on over 80 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Through its portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive brands featuring Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft and pontoons, Can-Am on and off-road vehicles, Quintrex boats, and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, BRP unlocks exhilarating adventures and provides access to experiences across different playgrounds. The Company completes its lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel portfolio to fully optimize the riding experience. Committed to growing responsibly, BRP is developing electric models for its existing product lines. Headquartered in Quebec, Canada, BRP had annual sales of CA$7.8 billion from over 130 countries and employed approximately 16,500 driven, resourceful people as of January 31, 2025.

www.brp.com

@BRPNews

Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, Rotax, Quintrex, and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE BRP Inc.

