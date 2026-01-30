BRP's Design Excellence Shines Globally With 20 International Design Awards in 2025

At the core of these accolades is BRP's conviction that design is not an esthetic layer, but a strategic lever. From electric motorcycles and off-road vehicles to snowmobiles and three-wheel platforms, each awarded product demonstrates how thoughtful design can elevate usability, help reduce environmental impact and broaden access to powersports. Notably, BRP's electric products accounted for 12 of the 20 distinctions earned in 2025, underscoring the strength of the Company's electric design vision.

A Landmark Distinction for BRP's Design Team

Earlier this year, BRP was named Red Dot Design Team of the Year 2025 , one of the highest distinctions in international industrial design. Awarded to organizations that demonstrate long-term design quality and consistent innovation, this honor highlights the strength of BRP's integrated design culture and its ability to deliver excellence across multiple product categories and brands.

"At BRP, design starts with people, their needs, their environments and the experiences they seek," said Denys Lapointe, Chief Design Officer at BRP. "Whether we are reimagining electric mobility, enhancing off-road performance, refining long-distance comfort, or enabling memorable experiences on the water, our goal is always the same: to create products that feel intuitive, purposeful and that are built to last. These recognitions reflect the collective passion of our design and engineering team members, and our belief that great design must be responsible, inclusive, and that it can empower unique experiences."

A Trio of Electric All-Stars

BRP's first three electric products have been acclaimed worldwide, earning a total of 12 prestigious design awards across some of the industry's most esteemed competitions.

Can-Am Pulse

Recognized with multiple honors including Red Dot Best of the Best, GOOD DESIGN, Green GOOD DESIGN, GOOD DESIGN Australia and iF, the Can-Am Pulse electric motorcycle reimagines electric urban mobility through a compact, agile and inviting design. Inspired by the silence and efficiency of the snowy owl, it features avant-garde details, balanced proportions and intuitive ergonomics, making it perfect for a wide range of riders. The Pulse is more than a commuter bike; it's a statement that urban riding can be bold and distinctly modern.

Can-Am Origin

Also earning awards from Red Dot, GOOD DESIGN, Green GOOD DESIGN, GOOD DESIGN Australia, iF, and IDSA, the Can-Am Origin electric motorcycle draws from motocross heritage to deliver multi-terrain versatility. Its design emphasizes quiet riding, efficiency and rider confidence, with sculpted forms and thoughtful ergonomics that adapt from city streets to rugged trails.

The Can-Am Pulse and Can-Am Origin electric motorcycles share a modular platform which aims to minimize parts production and environmental impact.

Ski-Doo Grand Touring Electric

Recipient of a Green GOOD DESIGN Award, the Ski-Doo Grand Touring Electric snowmobile represents a milestone in winter mobility, aligned with BRP's electrification efforts. Its aerodynamic design, integrated battery architecture and carefully balanced proportions deliver confident handling while maintaining the iconic Ski-Doo DNA. Premium materials and a refined visual language balance ruggedness with modern simplicity, demonstrating how sustainable innovation can coexist with performance.

More Noteworthy Winners

Can-Am Maverick R MAX

Awarded by Red Dot, GOOD DESIGN, and GOOD DESIGN Australia, the Maverick R MAX extends the off-road experience to four passengers through a cabin designed for shared adventure. Adjustable seating, integrated safety features and functional accessories combine with its high-performance suspension and a bold silhouette to make the Maverick R Max a ride like no other. Its user-centric layout prioritizes comfort, safety and connection, redefining how groups experience off-road riding together.

Can-Am Canyon RedRock

Recognized by Red Dot and GOOD DESIGN, the Canyon RedRock blends long-distance comfort with rugged adaptability. Designed for unpaved roads, it features elevated ground clearance, adventure tires, protective elements and an ergonomic riding position that reduces fatigue. The Canyon RedRock was also the first three-wheel vehicle to be named Rider Magazine's Motorcycle of the Year .

Can-Am Outlander XT 1000R

Honored by Red Dot and GOOD DESIGN, the Outlander XT 1000R combines durability and power. Optimized rider interfaces and innovative storage solutions enhance performance in demanding conditions. Same components utilised across many models aim to reduce environmental impact, while its bold stance and distinctive front fascia establish a strong visual identity within the segment.

Moving Forward



This brings BRP's total to 210 international design awards. As BRP explores new technologies, platforms and forms of mobility, design remains central to its ambition to create durable and responsible products that perform exceptionally while resonating emotionally with riders around the world.

