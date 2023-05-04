VALCOURT, QC, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Today, on United Nations Anti-Bullying Day, BRP Inc. (TSX: DOO) (NASDAQ: DOOO) is taking a stand to end intimidation in schools by helping those who need it the most. To drive positive change, BRP is creating an online hub that provides easy access to resources offered by its community partners. These tools are specifically tailored to help youth, parents, and school staff to deal with the difficult situations they encounter on a day to day basis. This initiative is part of BRP's Ride Out Intimidation program which has already contributed nearly CAD $2 million in community investments to organizations across all regions where BRP operates.

BRP takes a stand against intimidation in schools for United Nations Anti-Bullying Day (CNW Group/BRP Inc.)

"Since we chose to Ride Out Intimidation, thousands of people at BRP and within our network have rallied around this universal cause to find creative solutions to end any form of intimidation and influence positive behavior," says Anne-Marie LaBerge, Chief Marketing Officer at BRP. "On this internationally significant day, we are proud to unveil the tools that resulted from our partnerships with experts in the anti-bullying field to help deal with intimidation at home, at work and at play, and address this pressing social challenge that is far too common in our society."

This online hub hosts resources from BRP's community partners who are anti-bullying experts and that provide several relevant tools to address this crucial issue: Ditch The Label, Born This Way Foundation, Fondation Jasmin Roy Sophie Desmarais, Dare To Care, No Time For That, Bully Zero, Fundación NEMI, The Polar Academy, World Anti Bullying Forum, Bikers Against Bullies USA and Friends.

By connecting its network of employees, dealers, suppliers and passionate riders to its partners, BRP is also providing a rallying point for all its stakeholders to generate impact in their respective communities.

BRP is constantly looking at truly moving the needle on social issues that touch people in their everyday lives. This dedication is reflected in its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR25) commitment to foster positive change worldwide and invest 1% of annual pre-tax profits in local and global causes by 2025.

To contribute to this cause, BRP invites everyone to share this video on their social media channels as well as the new online hub .

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information included in this press release, including, but not limited to the statements relating to the Company's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR25) commitment and its community investments in the Ride Out Intimidation program, and other statements that are not historical facts, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian and United States securities laws. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use of terminology such as "may", "will", "would", "should", "could", "expects", "forecasts", "plans", "intends", "trends", "indications", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "outlook", "predicts", "projects", "likely" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words or other comparable words or phrases. Forward looking statements, by their very nature, involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are based on several assumptions, both general and specific. BRP cautions that its assumptions may not materialize and that current economic conditions render such assumptions, although reasonable at the time they were made, subject to greater uncertainty. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results or performance of BRP to be materially different from the outlook or any future results or performance implied by such statements. Further details and descriptions of these and other factors are disclosed in BRP's annual information form dated March 22, 2023.

About BRP

BRP Inc. is a global leader in the world of powersports products, propulsion systems and boats built on over 80 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Through its portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive brands featuring Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft and pontoons, Can-Am on and off-road vehicles, Alumacraft and Quintrex boats, Manitou pontoons and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, BRP unlocks exhilarating adventures and provides access to experiences across different playgrounds. The Company completes its lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel portfolio to fully optimize the riding experience. Committed to growing responsibly, BRP is developing electric models for its existing product lines and exploring new low voltage and human assisted product categories. Headquartered in Quebec, Canada, BRP has annual sales of CA$10 billion from over 130 countries and a global workforce of close to 23,000 driven, resourceful people.

