BRP to Resume Operations Shortly after Fire Occurred in the Yard of One of its Juarez, Mexico Facilities (Juarez 2)

VALCOURT, QC, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - BRP (TSX: DOO) (NASDAQ: DOOO) announces that on July 17, 2021, there was a fire in the storage yard of the Juarez 2, Mexico facility. All employees on site were safely evacuated and there are no reported injuries. No damage was caused to the manufacturing facility, where side-by-side vehicles are produced. The Company is ready to resume production and is expecting to receive clearance from authorities by mid-week.

"I am pleased that all our employees are safe and followed our health and safety protocols. We appreciate the quick assistance of the firefighters, local businesses and authorities. We do not anticipate any material impact to our business", stated José Boisjoli, President & Chief Executive Officer, BRP.

The Company is working with authorities and internal and external experts to determine the cause of this incident. Some SSV units that were in our storage yard were lost, representing approximately 6 days of production.

While we expect this incident will delay certain SSV deliveries, dealers and customers can be assured we are putting measures in place to mitigate its impact.

About BRP

We are a global leader in the world of powersports vehicles, propulsion systems and boats, built on over 75 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Our portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive products includes Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft, Can-Am on- and off-road vehicles, Alumacraft, Manitou, Quintrex, boats and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft. We complete our lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel business to fully enhance the riding experience. With annual sales of CA$6.0 billion from over 130 countries, our global workforce is made up of more than 14,500 driven, resourceful people.

