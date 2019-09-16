BRPH Proud to Support Northrop Grumman Nationwide Team for the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent (GBSD) Program

MELBOURNE, Fla., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BRPH Architects-Engineers, Inc. (BRPH) is proud to support Northrop Grumman on the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent program, and to be a part of the nationwide team that is working on this vital national security program.

Northrop Grumman today announced the nationwide GBSD team, which if selected, is ready to develop and deliver a modernized ICBM capability for the U.S. Air Force.

In addition to BRPH, this Northrop Grumman nationwide GBSD industry team includes Aerojet Rocketdyne, Clark Construction, Collins Aerospace, General Dynamics, Honeywell, L3Harris, Lockheed Martin, Parsons and Textron Systems, along with hundreds of other small, medium and large businesses across the United States. "BRPH is honored to contribute to the Northrop Grumman team's world-class capability to deliver a modernized strategic deterrence capability for our nation and its allies," said BRPH President & CEO Brian Curtin. BRPH has been supporting Northrop Grumman during the technology maturation phase of the program since 2017.

On Aug. 21, 2017, Northrop Grumman was one of two companies awarded a three-year Technology Maturation and Risk Reduction contract for the new GBSD weapon system program. In July 2019, the Air Force released its final request for proposals for the next phase of the program, with an expected award in 2020.

ABOUT BRPH - BRPH is an international architecture, engineering, interior design, creative studio and construction services firm with clients in Government, Aerospace, Manufacturing, Commercial, Education, Entertainment and Hospitality markets. More than simply designers, we solve unique challenges requiring Creative Ideas, Precisely Delivered. Founded in 1964 to support America's space program, BRPH is consistently ranked among the nation's top professional services firms and has designed a wide range of projects across the United States and throughout the world. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, BRPH operates regional offices in Orlando, South Florida, Atlanta, Charleston, Huntsville, Seattle and Pasadena.

