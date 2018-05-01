Brrrn Launches The World's First Cool Temperature Fitness Concept & Lifestyle Brand

The research driven concept is disrupting the fitness landscape by pairing the benefits of routine cool temperature exposure (called mild cold stress) with exercise (called environmental conditioning) to optimize the fitness experience—as well as provide other health benefits, such as burning more calories than in ambient or hotter environments.

"Cold has been the backdrop of the human experience for millennia," says Adamic. "But we've engineered cold out of our lives. Now we live in these climate-controlled environments of 72°F from the time we wake up until we go to bed, but routine exposure to cooler temperatures is actually good for us. We are reuniting the cold back with exercise—where it belongs."

Brrrn is debuting with a weekly rotated, three-tier group exercise program: 1st° (Yoga-Inspired Mobility and Strength Series at 60°F), 2nd° (Core & Cardio Slide Board Series at 55°F) and 3rd° (Battle Rope Infused HIT Series at 45°F).



The "Brrrn Coldture™" is about cultivating a body-positive community that values progress over perfection.

"We're cool because the thermostat says so," says Martin. "Living better shouldn't feel like a popularity contest. We're excited to not only be purveyors of a meaningful fitness experience, but to pioneer an inimitable concept that debunks the long standing myth that great workouts are always hot and sweaty."

Designed and built by architect Peter Bryant of IDDC, LLC (Exhale, Equinox, SoulCycle), the 3,000-square-foot flagship studio imbues a rustic, industrial-chic, lodge aesthetic. The studio will also include male and female identifying locker rooms with Nebia showers, an eight-person communal infrared sauna experience and exclusive Brrrn apparel.

Martin, a former Division-I athlete turned multi-hyphenate (celebrity personal trainer, advertising copywriter, and background performer on Saturday Night Live), conceived of the fitness concept in 2013. Adamic, a former public health official for New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg's Obesity Task Force turned personal trainer, yoga teacher and journalist ('The Fitness Critic' for The Daily Beast), was approached by Martin in 2015. Together, they developed Brrrn—conducting their first trial in the beer fridge at Sixpoint Brewery in Brooklyn, New York. Both Martin and Adamic continued to research and develop the concept until officially forming the company in 2017.



Notable investors include architect/builder Peter Bryant, Rick Treese (Former WebMD CTO) , Simon Manse (Co-Founder, CryoFuel), Adam Waxman (Waxman Fitness), and celebrity hairstylist, Orlando Pita.

For more information, please visit www.thebrrrn.com. Follow Brrrn on Instagram @TheBrrrn and Facebook https://www.facebook.com/thebrrrn | #feelthebrrrn #coldture

