BRS Completes Sale of DTLR Villa, LLC to JD Sports Fashion Plc

NEW YORK, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 17, 2021, BRS & Co. ("BRS" or the "Firm") completed the sale of DTLR Villa, LLC ("DTLR"), a specialty retailer of footwear, apparel and accessories with 247 stores located in 19 states, to JD Sports Fashion Plc ("JD") for $495 million.

BRS invested in DTLR in October 2005 and with its exceptional management team grew the business from 43 to 247 units and from $84 million to $500 million in sales. The Firm stated, "There are many things of which to be proud regarding DTLR, but by far the two most significant are the many years of mutual respect, support and partnership between BRS and DTLR management and the sale of the business to JD, one of the world's pre-eminent retailers, and a company renowned for its treatment of management and the growth of its businesses. BRS expects DTLR to enjoy great success under JD ownership and to continue on its path to become one of the most successful specialty retailers in the U.S."

BRS thanks everyone involved with this investment and transaction for helping to bring about this conclusion.

