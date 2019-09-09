FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bruce A. Sagan, Esq. is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Attorney at the Law Offices of Bruce Adam Sagan, a Social Security Disability Law Firm.

The Law Offices of Bruce Adam Sagan have been servicing the Southeastern Florida area in the legal field of social security disability legal advocacy for the past twenty-nine years. The firm boasts a medical background, uniquely qualifying Mr. Sagan to handle the medical aspects of social security disability cases. The Law Offices of Bruce Adam Sagan forcefully represents their clients by obtaining all necessary evidence in support of a social security claim and advocating in a persuasive and professional manner.



Earning a Bachelor of Science in Speech at Townson University in 1967, Mr. Sagan went on to earn a Master of Arts at Western Michigan University. After studying linguistics at New York University, Mr. Sagan enrolled at Temple University's James E. Beasley School of Law and earned a Juris Doctor degree. Mr. Sagan is an esteemed member of the Pennsylvania Bar Association, The New York Bar Association and the Florida Bar Association.

