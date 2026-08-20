BRUCE BOLT and BURLEBO Partner to Launch Limited-Edition Batting Glove Supporting The Burger Family Foundation

The collaborative glove will debut and be available for purchase at the Texas Rangers game on August 23, and afterward at BRUCEBOLT.us, with 10% of proceeds benefiting The Burger Family Foundation

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BRUCE BOLT, the leading multi-sport brand redefining gloves as essential performance equipment, and Austin-based outdoor lifestyle brand BURLEBO have joined forces with Texas Rangers infielder Jake Burger and The Burger Family Foundation to unveil limited-edition Signature Series JAKE BURGER x BURLEBO: SEASIDE CAMO batting gloves. The gloves will debut at Globe Life Field during the Rangers' Down Syndrome Awareness Day game on Sunday, August 23. Following the game, BOLT NATION members will get early access to purchase at 6 PM CT, general access on August 24th at 6PM at brucebolt.us. 10% of all batting gloves sales will be donated to support The Burger Family Foundation. Together, BRUCE BOLT, Jake Burger, and BURLEBO are using this launch to celebrate every ability while advancing awareness, inclusion, and support for families with disabilities.

BRUCE BOLT Signature Series JAKE BURGER x BURLEBO: SEASIDE CAMO batting gloves BRUCE BOLT Signature Series JAKE BURGER x BURLEBO: SEASIDE CAMO batting gloves

"Family is at the heart of BRUCE BOLT and a big part of why our longstanding partnership with Jake Burger means so much to us," said Bear Mayer, founder and CEO of BRUCE BOLT. "We admire Jake's commitment to the Burger Family Foundation and are proud to support its work through this first-of-its-kind collaboration with BURLEBO."

The limited-edition Signature Series JAKE BURGER x BURLEBO: SEASIDE CAMO batting gloves feature BURLEBO's signature blue-toned Seaside Camo and the premium craftsmanship for which both brands are known. Rooted in baseball, Texas culture and family, the collaboration highlights the Burger Family Foundation's continued support of the Down syndrome community.

Pricing

Short Cuff - Adult: $105

Short Cuff - Youth: $95

Long Cuff - Adult: $115

Long Cuff - Youth: $105

"We are proud to partner with BRUCE BOLT and Jake Burger on this special collaboration in support of the Burger Family Foundation," said Trey Wier, Founder and CEO at BURLEBO. "At BURLEBO, supporting the athlete and the family has always been at the core of who we are. As longtime friends and fans of both Jake and BRUCE BOLT, this partnership is especially meaningful to us. We're excited to bring this limited-edition collection to our communities and give people the opportunity to join us in supporting the Burger Family Foundation and the important work they are doing."

The collaboration emphasizes Jake and his wife Ashlyn's ongoing support and advocacy for the Down syndrome community. The couple founded The Burger Family Foundation after being inspired by their daughter, Penelope, who was born with Down syndrome. Jake wears number 21 in recognition of Trisomy 21 (the clinical name for Down syndrome), and the foundation supports families with disabilities through financial assistance, therapy, community programming, advocacy, and employment on their ranch.

"I'm honored to work alongside two Texas brands to bring a unique and powerful batting glove that not only honors Texas, but honors the Down syndrome community," said Jake Burger. "This collaboration with BRUCE BOLT and BURLEBO isn't just about gear—it's about bringing people together to support the Down syndrome community and empower families with disabilities through the Burger Family Foundation. I'm honored to work alongside both these family centered brands."

August 23rd marks the Texas Rangers' second annual Down Syndrome Awareness Day, celebrating individuals with Down syndrome and promoting inclusion throughout the community. Fans who purchased special tickets to Sunday's game will also receive a limited-edition Down Syndrome is Cool cap presented by The Burger Family Foundation, BURLEBO, and BRUCE BOLT. as part of the Rangers' annual Down Syndrome Awareness Day

To learn more about BRUCE BOLT, visit www.brucebolt.us.

About BRUCE BOLT:

BRUCE BOLT is the leading multi-sport glove brand, redefining gloves as essential performance equipment. Founded in Austin by a family-led team driven by an obsession with materials and fit, BRUCE BOLT engineers how a glove should move with the hand across sports using relentless prototyping, real athlete feedback and premium materials to deliver superior feel, performance and durability. Every detail is intentionally considered, tested and refined to raise the standard from youth to the professional level. BRUCE BOLT is built for competitive athletes who understand that precision and dedication are what separate good from great.

About BURLEBO:

BURLEBO is an Austin-based lifestyle brand built for the athlete, for the outdoors and for the family. What began as a small family business has grown into a fully developed lifestyle brand, designing and manufacturing apparel and accessories ranging from performance wear to everyday essentials. Built on values of quality, authenticity and a commitment to its customers, BURLEBO creates products designed to bring the spirit of the outdoors into everyday life.

About The Burger Family Foundation:

The Burger Family Foundation was founded by Texas Rangers infielder Jake Burger and his wife, Ashlyn. The foundation is dedicated to creating opportunities for individuals with Down syndrome and their families. Inspired by their daughter, Penelope, the foundation supports families through direct financial assistance, therapy, community and opportunities that foster inclusion, purpose and belonging.

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SOURCE BRUCE BOLT, LLC