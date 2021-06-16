LOS ANGELES, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As we approach Father's Day, the Father of SEO himself is sharing a special gift with marketers across the globe – the " Executive's Guide to SEO ." The free video course led by SEO expert and pioneer Bruce Clay, empowers CMOs and senior executives to take a more active role in SEO by understanding how a search engine-friendly website impacts online traffic and revenue.

Bruce Clay Publishes Executive's Guide to SEO Just released: Free video course designed to help today's brands and CMOs boost visibility to drive online traffic Los Angeles, Calif - June 15, 2021 - As we approach Father's Day, the Father of SEO himself is sharing a special gift with marketers across the globe - the "Executive's Guide to SEO." The free video course led by SEO expert and pioneer Bruce Clay, empowers CMOs and senior executives to take a more active role in SEO. "SEO is a technical job, but also a content job and a targeting job," said Clay. "It's important that companies have authoritative content that identifies the brand as a subject matter expert." As SEO rapidly expands, including elements like page speed and schema, featured snippets, and AI, Clay will demonstrate how it all comes together if you can get that equation right. Companies missing part of the process are also losing out on results.

With upwards of eight Google search changes a day and hundreds of emerging competitors vying for rankings, many brands are getting lost in the shuffle. Clay will address common missteps and share best practices to help avoid confusion and beat the competition.

Core topics include:



Identifying how people search and string together their queries.

How search ranking works.

Distribution curve – dynamics between focused rankings in a normal population.

Associated words and proximity text searches – synonyms, variants, and sequence

Theme – how to establish a topical focus for your website

Webmaster guidelines – SEO silo/clear hierarchies

Spidering schedule and crawl frequency – avoid "garbage in, garbage out"

Duplicate content dangers

SEO Gold Standard without the Guesswork

The purpose of SEO is to drive traffic. The return of SEO is the job of the website.

SEO is forever: How to beat the competition, not the algorithm

One of Clay's primary takeaways is that there is no "perfect page." Companies are not competing against an algorithm; they are trying to get ahead of the brands ranked ahead of them in search results.

"Google started expanding the search results to include 300 or more variables within the algorithm, with different weights depending on the query," said Clay. "Every keyword has a different intent, a different algorithm fit, meaning there are effectively an infinite number of algorithms."

The course will touch on natural behaviors, how those change on a keyword basis, and the importance of outcompeting your competitors.

Free SEO advice, at your fingertips

The new "Executive's Guide to SEO" offers a high-level overview of the current SEO landscape and its complexities. The free, one-hour video serves as a great primer to Clay's 15-hour SEO training master course, available on a membership basis at www.seotraining.com .

Clay authored the best-selling "Search Engine Optimization All-In-One For Dummies," and "Content Marketing Strategies for Professionals." He wrote the first webpage-analysis tool, and created the Search Engine Relationship Chart® in 2001.

About Bruce Clay

Bruce Clay is the founder and president of Bruce Clay, Inc., a global digital marketing optimization firm providing search engine optimization, pay-per-click management, paid social media marketing, SEO-friendly site architecture, content development, and SEO tools and education. One of the earliest innovators in helping websites rank in search engines, Bruce Clay also believes in freely giving away information in order to educate others. By helping to establish this new industry, which he is credited as naming "search engine optimization," he is often referred to as the Father of SEO.

