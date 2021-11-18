Bruce Clay to Host '5 Signs Your SEO Team Doesn't Know What It's Doing' Live Webinar

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- What do the smartest CMOs have in common? Sending their teams to Bruce Clay SEO training. Dubbed the "Father of SEO," Bruce Clay brings over two decades of SEO expertise and knowledge to an interactive free webinar training on December 1, 2021, at 10 a.m. Pacific time.

When it comes to your SEO team, do they ...

Register now for the free Bruce Clay live event: "5 Signs Your SEO Team Doesn't Know What It's Doing" BCI founder and the "Father of SEO" Bruce Clay

Interpret SEO data properly to inform SEO strategies?

Allocate marketing budget to technical SEO (or just want to buy links)?

Communicate SEO priorities across department lines?

Stay informed about Google updates and industry changes?

If you answered no to the above, then attending this webinar could be a lifesaver for your business.

In this 60-minute live Zoom webinar, Bruce Clay will reveal the common signs to look for that your SEO team lacks the expertise to outrank your competitors. Pulling from his wealth of experience working with client websites of all types and sizes, Clay will share expert advice to help you identify weaknesses and then build a stronger team. A live Q&A session with Clay will follow his presentation.

This event will be informative for CMOS, executives and other decision makers in your organization.

To sign up for the free live webinar, visit https://www.seotraining.com/pages/webinar

SEO Before Google? Bruce Clay Helped Make It Famous.

Clay is best known for guiding some of the world's top brands, CMOs and marketers to win at search engine optimization. He began helping websites rank in search in 1996, before Google was born, and is well known for training more than 5,000 marketers worldwide through his in-person Bruce Clay SEO Training classes. A Google search for "who is the father of SEO" brings up his name.

Staying strategic in SEO means beating the competition, not the algorithm. With brands heavily dependent on their online visibility now more than ever, learning how to navigate best practices for search engine optimization is a top priority.

About Bruce Clay: Pioneering SEO From the Beginning and Into the Future

Bruce Clay is the founder and president of Bruce Clay Inc ., a global digital marketing optimization firm providing search engine optimization, pay per click management, paid social media marketing, SEO-friendly site architecture, content development, and SEO tools and education.

Clay authored the book "Search Engine Optimization All-In-One For Dummies," now in progress on a fourth edition, and "Content Marketing Strategies for Professionals." He wrote the first web page-analysis tool, created the Search Engine Relationship Chart® in 2001, and is credited with being the first to use the term search engine optimization. Bruce Clay's renowned SEO training course is available online at the newly launched SEOtraining.com .



