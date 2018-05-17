Bruce Coventry joins motormindz as Managing Partner

With more than 40 years of auto tech experience, Bruce has spent his career in manufacturing, quality, manufacturing engineering, industrial engineering, maintenance, purchasing, product design, operations, strategy, and a variety of C-level responsibilities working for General Motors, Ford, Chrysler and Dresser Waukesha Engine.

"Bruce joining the team represents the final piece of the puzzle in building our global Automotive Manufacturing and Technology Practice. Bruce has his thumb on the pulse and has unprecedented domain relative the core challenges and opportunities our industry will be faced with over the next decade. Not only will Bruce play a critical role in helping our manufacturing partners think through this evolving ecosystem, his thought leadership will also be invaluable in helping our automotive retail partners prepare themselves to effectively embrace and monetize future technologies. We are extremely excited about Bruce joining our management team," said Jeff Van Dongen, Founder & CEO of motormindz.

Coventry joins a team of 60+ global automotive and technology leaders including the likes of Kevin Corbett from Intel, John Felice from Ford Motor Company, Jim O'Sullivan from Mazda, Don Johnson from General Motors, Ray Fisher from Chrysler and many more.

"The automotive industry is in the middle of a massive transformation due to evolving business models and mobility preferences. The automobile is quickly becoming the platform of choice for new tech implementation. Artificial intelligence, over the air software delivery, machine learning, electrification of vehicles and infrastructure, advancement in sensors and sensor fusion, autonomous vehicles, and more are not only disrupting the traditional automotive ecosystem but creating enormous opportunities. The breadth of knowledge and experience at motormindz across all verticals of the industry uniquely positions us to effectively address this transformation challenge. I'm very excited to be joining team."

motormindz is a global automotive professional services and technology accelerator that combines unparalleled experience and comprehensive capabilities across all facets of the automotive industry. motormindz collaborates with solution and technology partners and investors to develop and integrate disruptive, leading-edge solutions and technologies aimed at solving crucial challenges for automotive manufacturers, industry providers and dealers. For more information, please visit www.motormindz.com.

