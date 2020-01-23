Bruce Dickey joins SBG Technology Solutions as Vice President of National Security Services

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SBG Technology Solutions, an industry leader and one of the fastest- growing engineering, information technology (IT), cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence service providers in the country, is pleased to announce that Bruce Dickey, CAPTAIN, US Navy (Retired), has joined the company as Vice President of National Security Services. Bruce will be heading up SBG's Department of Defense (DoD), Space, and Intelligence Community (IC) efforts. In this capacity Bruce will be leading the team that provides support to DoD, Space, and IC clientele, while working to expand SBG's portfolio and business solutions offerings.

As a retired Navy CAPTAIN with over 30 years combined of military and industry experience, including expertise in Systems Engineering and Program Management, Bruce has successfully built highly effective teams, while managing operations for the IC and the US Navy. Following his commissioning in the Navy in 1989, Bruce served as a Surface Warfare Officer and later an Engineering Duty Officer for multiple afloat and ashore commands. His last assignment prior to military retirement in 2017 was with the Communications Directorate at the National Reconnaissance Office. Upon retirement from the Navy in 2017, Bruce joined CSRA – which was later acquired by General Dynamics IT - where he worked as a Business Development and Capture Executive in both the DoD and IC markets.

Bruce holds an M.S. in Space Systems Engineering from the Naval Postgraduate School and a B.S. in Civil Engineering from NC State University. He also holds DAWIA Level 3 Program Management and ITIL v3 certifications. He and his wife, Susan, live in Northern Virginia and have three children.

Carlos Del Toro, SBG's President & CEO, commented, "We are very excited to welcome Bruce aboard. His proven leadership, innovativeness, and in-depth knowledge of the DoD, Space and IC sectors make him the perfect choice to lead our dynamic National Security Services Team. I am confident that Bruce will be instrumental in building upon SBG's successes."

About SBG Technology Solutions: SBG Technology Solutions, Inc. is a nationwide provider of professional engineering, IT modernization, IT governance, cyber security, and artificial intelligence services to federal and commercial clients. A representative sample of our clients include: Department of Veterans Affairs; Department of Health and Human Services, Defense Health Agency; U.S. Navy; Army National Guard, Defense Intelligence Agency, Defense Threat Reduction Agency, Nuclear Regulatory Commission, Defense Nuclear Facilities Safety Board and the Transportation Security Administration. Additional information about SBG Technology Solutions can be found at our website http://sbgts.com.

SOURCE SBG Technology Solutions, Inc.