Bruce Johnson to Join PAC Worldwide Board

SEATTLE, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Long-time company executive Bruce Johnson will become the newest member of the board of directors at PAC Worldwide, a global leader in flexible packaging. The announcement was made at the company's Seattle headquarters by CEO Jim Boshaw.

Mr. Johnson plans to retire from his current position as chief operating officer at the end of 2020. During his 18 year tenure, he has guided the PAC Worldwide Operations team through extraordinary growth, developing an excellent operational leadership group that will serve the company for many years to come.

"Bruce has been critical to PAC Worldwide's success and has led the development of the world-class operations for which we are known," said Mr. Boshaw. "Our accomplishments could not have been achieved without his leadership. Bruce will work with other board members and me in offering guidance and leadership to the PAC executive team," said Jim Boshaw.

While serving in his COO role for the balance of 2020, Mr. Johnson will provide transitional support and guidance to various executives across the organization as well as retain oversight of the supply chain group.

Founded in 1975, PAC Worldwide Corporation has been a leader and innovator in the development and manufacturing of customized packaging and contract packaging solutions for more than 40 years. The privately-owned company employs more than 1,200 team members through operations in the U.S., Mexico, and Malaysia.

