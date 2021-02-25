Bruce Legan Joins The Oakleaf Group as Senior Managing Director and Chief Strategy and Growth Officer

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Oakleaf Group (Oakleaf), a premier provider of mortgage loan due diligence, data analytics, financial modeling, and advisory services for the mortgage and banking industries, has named Bruce Legan as Senior Managing Director and Chief Strategy and Growth Officer.

In his new role, Mr. Legan is responsible for developing and executing growth strategies in Oakleaf's Modeling and Analytics and Mortgage Services verticals. In addition, he will lead Oakleaf's Sales and Marketing strategy and execution.

Mr. Legan said, "The depth of modeling and analytic capabilities, regulatory risk and compliance expertise has been a critical driver of Oakleaf's success. I am excited to help Oakleaf grow and evolve these core strengths and apply them in new and progressive ways across the financial services industry."

Mr. Legan has more than 30 years' industry experience. Prior to joining Oakleaf, Mr. Legan served as Senior Vice President of Loan Products at PeerStreet, a Fintech marketplace for investing in real estate backed loans. Mr. Legan's extensive experience includes several other Capital Market roles at various institutions such as Opus CMC, MBIA, and GMAC's subsidiary, Residential Funding Corporation.

In addition, as President of the Consulting Services division of Clayton Holdings, LLC, Mr. Legan led teams of professionals that helped mortgage finance clients identify and manage operational risk, ensure regulatory compliance, and improve business processes. Prior to Clayton, he led a mortgage industry advisory practice at Ernst & Young working with companies on a range of topics related to operational risk, finance, and securitization.

Oakleaf's President and CEO, Chris Milner, said, "We're thrilled to have Bruce joining Oakleaf. Both our clients as well as our entire team will benefit from the innovation and expertise he brings from his decades working in the mortgage industry. Bruce's experience, leadership and vision make him a perfect fit for Oakleaf and we're excited to have him on board to help us take our capabilities and advisory services to the next level."

About The Oakleaf Group

The Oakleaf Group is a Mortgage advisory firm providing a diverse set of services, solutions and outsourced business processes to all mortgage industry segments. Founded in 2007 by mortgage industry veterans, our clients include originators, servicers, trustees, investors, aggregators and securitization sponsors, government entities and agencies, mortgage insurers, law firms, capital markets firms, banks, fintech firms, and industry service providers. Oakleaf's passion is to enhance the mortgage finance industry with data-driven, model-informed, analytics-enabled and operationally-rigorous services and solutions. For more information, visit The Oakleaf Group's website at http://www.theoakleafgroup.com.

