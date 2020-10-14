Bruce Linton-Backed Gage Cannabis Launches Reg A+ Equity Financing

DETROIT, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gage Cannabis Co. , ("Gage" or the "Company") the leading high-quality craft cannabis brand and operator in Michigan, today launched a Regulation A, Tier 2, equity financing (the "Offering") (see Gage Cannabis Co. Offering Circular ).

As the exclusive cultivator and retailer of world-leading cannabis brands including Cookies, Lemonnade, Runtz, Grandiflora, SLANG Worldwide, OG Raskal, and its own proprietary Gage brand portfolio in Michigan, Gage is strategically positioned to become the retailer of choice among adult-use and medical cannabis consumers. The Company has opened five provisioning centers (dispensaries) and is in the process of opening three more locations by the end of the year and over 20 stores by the end of 2021. The Company has achieved US$30+ million (unaudited) in sales so far this year and is anticipating further sales growth in the coming months.

"We wanted to provide investors with the opportunity to invest in a growing and dominant cannabis operation before an official IPO process," said Bruce Linton, Executive Chairman of Gage Cannabis. "Michigan is one of the top cannabis markets in the U.S., and I am confident Gage is poised to continue building on its historical execution and fortifying its position as one of the top operators and brands in Michigan, as well as a name consumers look for across the United States."

Linton is the former CEO, Chairman and Founder of Canopy Growth Corporation, which he transformed from a concept into one of the most recognizable and valuable cannabis companies in the world. Linton is a passionate entrepreneur and brings a wealth of experience and unparalleled expertise in a variety of industries, creating unprecedented long-term shareholder value. Linton was the first and lead investor in this Offering, further emphasizing his support of the Company.

"We're excited to invite public investors to join alongside industry juggernauts, like Bruce Linton, and provide them with the opportunity to participate in our future success," said Fabian Monaco, President of Gage Cannabis. "We have strategically acquired a portfolio of high-quality operating assets and brands in the rapidly growing Michigan market and developed a reputation for providing consumers with access to craft cannabis in elevated retail environments. This is a great first step in our journey to becoming a publicly-traded company and we're excited to continue to build on our strong foundation while delivering long-term shareholder value."

Gage is offering up to 28,571,400 shares of Subordinate Voting Shares ("Shares"), for US$1.75 per Share. The Shares are being offered pursuant to Regulation A of Section 3(b) of the Securities, as amended, for Tier 2 offerings, by management on a "best-efforts" basis directly to purchasers who satisfy the requirements set forth in Regulation A.

The Company encourages all interested investors to visit GageInvestors.com for a link to the Offering Circular and to learn how to invest in the Offering. Financing information is also available by calling toll free at 1-844-606-0809 or locally at 1-616-504-6060.

About Gage Cannabis Co.

Gage Cannabis Co. is innovating and curating the highest quality cannabis experiences possible for cannabis consumers in the state of Michigan and bringing internationally renowned brands to market. Through years of progressive industry experience, the firm's founding partners have successfully built and grown operations with federal and state licenses, including cultivation, processing and retail locations. Gage's portfolio includes city and state approvals for 19 "Class C" cultivation licenses, three processing licenses and 13 provisioning centers (dispensaries). To learn more, please visit GageInvestors.com .

Caution Regarding Cannabis Operations in the United States

Investors should note that there are significant legal restrictions and regulations that govern the cannabis industry in the United States. While legal in certain states, cannabis remains a Schedule I drug under the U.S. Controlled Substances Act, making it illegal under federal law in the United States to, among other things, cultivate, distribute or possess cannabis. Financial transactions involving proceeds generated by, or intended to promote, cannabis-related business activities in the United States may form the basis for prosecution under applicable U.S. federal money laundering legislation. Investors should carefully read the risk factors and disclosures contained in our offering circular before making any decision to invest in our company.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as, "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "expect", "anticipate", "believe, "intend", "plan", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "outlook" and other similar expressions, and include statements with respect to future revenue and profits. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors relevant in the circumstances, including assumptions in respect of current and future market conditions, the current and future regulatory environment; and the availability of licenses, approvals and permits.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Legal Notice

This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer or sale of the securities referenced herein. Any such offer will only be made in compliance with applicable state and federal securities laws pursuant to Regulation A, Tier 2 of the Securities Act of 1933. A link to the qualified offering circular and related offering documents is attached hereto and all prospective investors should carefully review these materials, which includes important disclosures and risk factors associated with an investment in Gage Cannabis Co. These securities have not been recommended by the Securities and Exchange Commission or any state securities commission or regulatory authority, nor has any commission or regulatory confirmed the accuracy of the information contained the offering materials.

The information is provided for convenience only, is not investment advice and may not be relied upon in considering an investment in Gage Cannabis Co. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the accuracy or completeness of any information contained herein, and any investment decision should be based solely on the information contained in the offering circular and related materials, and the investors independent research. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the future performance of any investment in Gage Cannabis Co., or that investors will or are likely to achieve favorable results, will make any profit at all or will be able to avoid incurring a loss on their investment. In addition, prospective investors are encouraged to consult with their financial, tax, accounting or other advisors to determine whether an investment in Gage Cannabis Co. is suitable for them.

