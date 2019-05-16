Bruce Linton of Canopy Growth Returns to CWCBExpo NY for a Special "In Conversation With…"

Canopy Growth, the first cannabis producing company in North America to be listed on the TSX and NYSE, is a world-leading diversified cannabis and hemp company, offering distinct brands and curated cannabis varieties. Driven by a passion for industry leadership and a commitment to building a world-class cannabis and hemp company, Canopy Growth has set the standard for product innovation. With operations in over 15 countries across five continents, Canopy Growth is committed to educating healthcare practitioners, conducting robust clinical research, and furthering the public's understanding of cannabis and hemp. Mr. Linton's experience as Founder, co-CEO and board member has directly influenced the success of Canopy Growth, which to date has achieved market support for capital raises of over $6 billion, including a $4 billion investment by Fortune 500's Constellation Brands. In the past 5 years and under the guidance and vision of Bruce Linton, Canopy Growth's market cap has grown from under $100 million to over $15 billion and is increasing at a steady pace.

Mr. Linton's focus has been driving the Company's overall strategy, including its Canadian and international expansion efforts as well as laying the groundwork for the Company's move into consumer products, including cannabis-based medicines and beverages. At CWCBExpo NY, Mr. Linton will share his views on the growth potential for the industry, Canopy Growth's accelerating expansion in the United States hemp market, and plans to work with American farmers to develop a wide range of products.

This year, CWCBExpo NY will have an expanded Hemp Pavilion on the show floor, with dedicated hemp educational programming that includes workshops and sessions such as "Hemp: The Dawning of a New Day in the USA," "Running a Hemp Business," "Crop Insurance Program for Industrial Hemp," "Hemp Processing: From Start to Finish," and "Hemp: Today and Into the Future."

The "In Conversation with Bruce Linton" is sponsored by Anewsha, a privately held U.S. global corporation based in in New York City, NY, and incorporated in Wilmington, Delaware. Anewsha has business units focused on health and wellness, agroscience, and biotechnology and through its affiliates has production and R&D facilities in Michigan, California, and Poland.

For more information on Cannabis Week, and to register for CWCBExpo NY, please visit: https://www.cwcbexpo.com/attend-registration-nyc/

For more information on sponsoring or exhibiting at the coast-to-coast CWCBExpo events, please contact: sales@cwcbexpo.com or call 201-580-2050.

About Cannabis World Congress & Business Expositions (CWCBExpo)

CWCBExpo are the premier business-to-business events for the legalized cannabis industry and are held 3 times per year in the largest business, financial, and media markets—New York, Los Angeles and Boston. Being launched around these market leading events will be Cannabis Week. Connect on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn: @cwcbexpo.

CWCBExpo Contacts: Fred Polsinelli, fred@polsinellipa.com, 646-306-7413;

Annie Scully, ascully@leexpos.com, 201-310-9252

SOURCE Cannabis World Congress & Business Expositions