Bruce Markets Reports 66% Monthly Growth, Expanding Share of Overnight U.S. Equities Trading as Average Notional Per Session Surpasses $500M

Growing demand for overnight access drives Bruce ATS monthly average volume per session above 10 million shares, monthly average symbols traded on the platform climb to 1,837

CHICAGO, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bruce Markets, which operates the overnight U.S. equities trading venue Bruce ATS, today announced that since its launch in March 2025, the platform has expanded its share of the overnight U.S. equities trading market across both traded notional and overall volume. Monthly average traded notional per session on the platform reached $502M in March 2026, growing at a 66% average monthly rate dating back to October 2025.

Bruce ATS Notional Market Share (left) and Bruce ATS Volume Market Share (right).

After launching in March 2025, Bruce ATS has captured a growing share of the overnight market, with trading activity scaling across both liquidity and breadth. Since the start of 2026, Bruce ATS has nearly doubled its share of both notional traded and overall volume in the overnight session.

As global participation increases and market-moving events continue to occur outside traditional trading hours, the overnight market is evolving into a core layer of modern equity market structure. Growth on Bruce ATS has coincided with rising activity across the broader overnight market. Total overnight trading volume has nearly doubled over the past year, driven by increased global participation, an always-on news cycle and renewed activity from key international markets like South Korea.

Bruce ATS has also experienced significant growth in the average number of symbols traded on the platform, climbing to an average of 1,837 symbols traded per session during the month of March 2026. In the same month, average volume per session on the platform surpassed 10 million shares traded. In addition, the platform finished the month with a total of 4,451 unique symbols traded.

Bruce ATS Session Averages Month Jul-25 Aug-25 Sep-25 Oct-25 Nov-25 Dec-25 Jan-26 Feb-26 Mar-26 Traded Notional ($) $804K $963K $15M $42M $81M $136M $250M $415M $502M Traded Shares 24.2K 12.2K 77.4K 364.5K 1.1M 2.1M 5M 8.1M 10.1M Executions 31.1 57 1.6K 6K 14.3K 32.2K 65.2K 95.6K 118.3K Traded Symbols 3.9 12.5 47.6 111.8 299.3 700.5 1.1K 1.5K 1.8K Ordered Shares 946.6M 1.3B 1.5B 2.6B 4.8B 8.5B 14.7B 25.2B 22B Ordered Notional ($) 70B 92B 147B 306.7B 563.6B 436.9B 715.1B 1.1T 1.3T Orders 3.7M 3.8M 4M 7.8M 15.1M 14.6M 17.6M 27.1M 35.1M Ordered Symbols 618.6 636.4 826.7 2.3K 2.9K 3.2K 4.6K 6K 7.4K

"Over the past year, the overnight session has evolved into a meaningful extension of the trading day," said Jason Wallach, CEO of Bruce Markets. "Market participation is expanding globally, liquidity is deepening and demand for institutional-grade infrastructure continues to grow. This momentum reflects both the strength of the overnight market and the growing importance of a multi-venue ecosystem to enhance execution quality and resilience."

As exchanges and other market participants continue to explore overnight trading models, Bruce's growth reinforces that demand for overnight access is both real and accelerating. Purpose-built, institutional-grade infrastructure will be essential to supporting the next phase of market evolution and enabling more resilient, continuous trading.

About Bruce Markets

Bruce Markets operates Bruce ATS™, a U.S. equities alternative trading system enabling overnight trading from 8:00 PM to 4:00 AM ET. Underpinned by exchange-grade technology and market rules, led by industry veterans and backed by leading firms from across the trading ecosystem, Bruce provides a high-performance, resilient venue that bridges the U.S. after-hours and pre-market sessions. By providing a credible source of after-hours liquidity for brokers and investors and leading the evolution of always-available markets, Bruce brings needed competition to the ecosystem and is redefining after-hours trading worldwide. To learn more, visit www.brucemarkets.com.

Media Contact

Forefront Communications for Bruce Markets

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SOURCE Bruce Markets