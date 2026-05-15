Bruce Mech Air Conditioning and Heating Announces New HVAC Installation Offer for Spring, TX Homeowners

SPRING, Texas, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Residents across Spring, Conroe, Humble, Huntsville, Katy, Tomball, Magnolia, and Cypress now have a new opportunity to save on home comfort upgrades thanks to a special offer from Bruce Mech Air Conditioning and Heating. The trusted HVAC contractor is helping local homeowners lower the cost of replacing outdated heating and cooling systems with a new promise: "We don't match prices. We beat them."

Bruce Mech Air Conditioning and Heating

As Texas temperatures continue to rise, many homeowners are facing aging air conditioning systems, higher energy bills, and frequent breakdowns. Bruce Mech Air Conditioning and Heating is responding by offering competitive pricing on select new HVAC installations while continuing to provide dependable AC service and AC repair throughout the area.

Owner Terry Holcomb says the company understands the financial concerns many families have when replacing a system.

"We know replacing an HVAC system is a major investment for homeowners," said Terry Holcomb. "Our goal is to make high-quality comfort solutions more affordable without cutting corners on workmanship or customer care."

The company has built a reputation for honest recommendations, responsive service, and quality installations designed for Texas homes and climate conditions. Whether homeowners need a complete system replacement, seasonal AC service, or emergency AC repair, the Bruce Mech team focuses on delivering long-term comfort and efficiency.

The new installation offer applies to select systems and is designed to help homeowners feel confident they are receiving strong value along with professional service. Customers can contact the company directly for full details and system eligibility.

In addition to helping customers save money upfront, modern HVAC systems can also provide benefits such as:

Improved indoor comfort and airflow

Lower monthly energy costs

Better humidity control

More reliable system performance

Quieter operation

Holcomb says the company remains committed to treating customers like neighbors, not numbers.

"We take pride in serving families throughout the region with honest communication and dependable service," Holcomb added. "When customers call us for AC repair or a new installation, we want them to feel informed, respected, and confident in their decision."

About Bruce Mech Air Conditioning and Heating

Bruce Mech Air Conditioning and Heating is a Texas-based HVAC contractor serving homeowners in Spring, Conroe, Humble, Huntsville, Katy, Tomball, Magnolia, and Cypress, TX. The company provides residential HVAC services including AC service, AC repair, heating repair, maintenance, and new HVAC system installation. Bruce Mech Air Conditioning and Heating is dedicated to delivering reliable comfort solutions with honest service and quality workmanship.

Contact Information

Organization Name: Bruce Mech Air Conditioning and Heating

Contact Person: Terry Holcomb

Phone: 713-903-8303

Address: 22600 Interstate 45 N Suite 180, Spring, TX 77373

Website: www.brucemechanicalhvac.com

SOURCE Bruce Mech Air Conditioning and Heating