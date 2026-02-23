BRUCE Piling Equipment Announces Integrated 'Design-Manufacturing-Quality' Production System Targeting the Global Market

Strengthening Hydraulic Vibro hammer and Pile Hammer Lineups, Enhancing Deep Foundation Capabilities with 30 Years of Expertise

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BRUCE Piling Equipment (hereinafter referred to as "BRUCE") has officially announced its integrated production system encompassing Design, Manufacturing, and Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC), targeting the deep foundation sector. Through this announcement, BRUCE introduced its advanced internal operational structure aimed at supplying high-reliability equipment, as well as its proven production and quality competitiveness capable of responding to a wide range of global infrastructure project environments.

BRUCE emphasized that piling processes must satisfy complex factors—including project schedules, geological conditions, and work environments—beyond the simple performance of equipment. Accordingly, the company explained that it has systematized quality standards across the entire process—from product development to manufacturing, inspection, and shipment—at a global level, and has established an internal operational system designed to minimize project risks.

Design: R&D and Engineering Based on an Accumulated Database

Based on its accumulated experience and proprietary database, BRUCE continues research and development efforts to ensure that vibratory hammers and pile hammers deliver optimal performance at piling sites. The company is continuously enhancing its engineering capabilities and expanding its technical data resources.

Manufacturing: Stable Global Supply System Built on In-House Production

Leveraging its in-house design and production system, BRUCE is advancing the management of core manufacturing processes that directly determine equipment quality. Considering that delays in equipment deployment at construction sites translate directly into cost risks, the company operates its production management system with reliability in scheduling and on-time delivery responsiveness as top priorities.

Quality: Securing Operational Stability Through Rigorous QA/QC

In the quality sector, BRUCE highlights standardized inspection criteria and pre-shipment verification processes as core competitive strengths. Given the characteristics of piling equipment, which operates for extended periods under extreme conditions, the company is strengthening not only production-stage quality control but also technical support and maintenance systems that take actual field operation into consideration.

Lineup: Core Product Range of BRUCE Piling Equipment

To expand its global market presence, BRUCE operates the following core lineup of vibratory hammers and pile hammers:

Hydraulic Vibro Hammer : Supports pile driving and extraction processes based on high-efficiency vibration technology.

Hydraulic Pile Hammer : Ensures precise installation and operational stability through powerful impact energy.

Based on more than 30 years of accumulated overseas partnerships, BRUCE is strengthening its capabilities in responding to country-specific specifications and technical documentation requirements. Through these efforts, the company aims to maximize customer project efficiency in the global infrastructure market.

A representative from BRUCE stated, "Based on our fundamentals in design, manufacturing, and quality, we are focused on delivering stable supply and consistent quality that meet the demands of construction sites worldwide. Centered on our core lineup, we will continue expanding cooperation opportunities tailored to global infrastructure project environments."

www.powerquip.co.kr

SOURCE BRUCE PILING EQUIPMENT