Bruce Power signs multi-year agreement with NPX to drive innovation and growth

PORT ELGIN, ON, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Bruce Power and NPX (Nuclear Promise X) are proud to announce the signing of a renewed Master Services Agreement (MSA) to continue collaboration in key areas, including innovation, artificial intelligence, projects, and the advancement of new nuclear generation at the Bruce site.

The five-year extension, valued at more than $50 million, includes an option for additional extensions and reinforces NPX's continued role as a key innovation partner.

As NPX continues to grow, the company is expanding its presence in Bruce County with a new office in Port Elgin, supporting its increasing local workforce and long-term collaboration with Bruce Power. This growth aligns with Bruce Power's Canadian at our Core commitment, rooted in providing safe, reliable power to Ontario, supplying cancer-fighting medical isotopes globally, and ensuring 95 per cent of its spending stays in Canada to drive the economy and provide good jobs.

"Our government is laser-focused on ensuring Ontarians have access to a domestic supply of affordable, reliable and clean energy," said Stephen Lecce, Minister of Energy and Mines. "Canadian at our Core is the mission of Bruce Power and Ontario's Government, which is why I welcome this partnership leveraging more Made-in-Canada nuclear technology suppliers to create good jobs and power Ontario's economy."

"Bruce Power is one of the most ambitious and future-focused nuclear operators in the world," said Bharath Nangia, Chief Executive Officer, NPX. "This extended agreement builds on years of meaningful results and signals the next phase of growth in our work together, from modernizing today's operations, to supporting the advancement of new nuclear generation at the Bruce site. We're thrilled to continue scaling our impact."

"NPX has delivered strong results across our operations and transformational initiatives," said Laurent Seigle, Bruce Power's Executive Vice-President, Projects. "This agreement allows Bruce Power to continue to collaborate with NPX on innovation and projects as we work to secure the future and look ahead to the next generation of nuclear at the Bruce site."

