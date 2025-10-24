Bruce Schanzer Appointed to Lightstone REIT V Board

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightstone Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) V today announced the appointment of industry veteran Bruce Schanzer to its Board of Directors. In this role, Schanzer will contribute strategic insight and oversight, drawing on his extensive experience in real estate investment and REIT management.

"We are thrilled to welcome Bruce to the Board of Directors," said Mitchell Hochberg, Chairman of Lightstone REIT V. "With a deep understanding of the industry and hands-on experience managing REITs to deliver strong returns, we are confident Bruce will bring valuable expertise and perspective to our ongoing investment efforts."

Bruce Schanzer currently serves as Chairman and Chief Investment Officer of Erez Asset Management, LLC, a fund manager focused on investment opportunities in small-cap REITs. Prior to founding Erez in 2022, Schanzer served as President, CEO, and Director of Cedar Realty Trust, a REIT specializing in shopping centers located between Washington, DC, and Boston. Over his 11-year tenure at Cedar, Schanzer successfully led the company through a significant turnaround, transforming it from an underperformer to an outperformer relative to the FTSE NAREIT Shopping Center Index.

Before joining Cedar in 2011, Schanzer held senior roles in real estate investment banking, including Managing Director at Goldman Sachs & Co. and Vice President at Merrill Lynch.

About Lightstone REIT V

As reported in the First Quarter 2025 issue of The Stanger Report, Lightstone Value Plus REIT V has secured the number one spot in the annualized 5-year performance rankings for Lifecycle REITs. This recognition from The Stanger Report, a leading quarterly publication by the nationally recognized investment banking firm Robert A. Stanger & Company, Inc., highlights the REIT's consistent performance in the non-listed REIT space.

Lightstone Value PLUS REIT V was formed in January 2007 primarily to acquire and operate commercial real estate and real estate-related assets on an opportunistic and value-add basis. The REIT has focused generally on purchasing commercial properties with significant possibilities for capital appreciation, such as those requiring development, redevelopment or repositioning, those located in markets and submarkets with high growth potential, and those available from sellers who were distressed or faced time-sensitive deadlines. In addition, the REIT's opportunistic and value-add investment strategy has included investments in real estate-related assets that present opportunities for higher current income. Since its formation, the REIT has invested in a wide variety of commercial properties, including office, industrial, retail, hospitality, multifamily residential and student housing. The REIT has purchased existing, income-producing properties, and newly-constructed properties. The REIT has also invested in other real estate-related investments such as mortgage and mezzanine loans.

About Lightstone

Lightstone, founded by David Lichtenstein, is one of the most diversified privately held real estate companies in the United States. Headquartered in New York City, Lightstone is active in 26 states across the country, developing, managing and investing in all sectors of the real estate market, including residential, hospitality, commercial, and retail. With 235 existing properties, Lightstone's over $12 billion portfolio currently includes over 15 million square feet of industrial, life sciences, and commercial properties, over 25,000 residential units, and over 5,100 hotel keys. Lightstone's development portfolio includes over $3.5 billion developed in the residential and hospitality sectors spread across New York City, Los Angeles, and Miami. For more information visit, lightstonegroup.com .

SOURCE Lightstone