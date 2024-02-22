Bruce Schneier Joins Gutsy as Strategic Advisor

Renowned public interest technologist will advise company as it transforms security governance

BATON ROUGE, La., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gutsy, the first security governance platform to apply process mining to cybersecurity, today announced the appointment of Bruce Schneier as a strategic advisor. Few have been as instrumental in shaping cybersecurity technology and policy as Schneier. In his role, he will be helping Gutsy redefine how people, process, and technology intersect in security governance and how Gutsy can help security leaders deliver better security outcomes for their organizations.

"Nearly 25 years ago, Bruce wrote an essay, 'The Process of Security,' that discussed the essential role of process to good security," said John Morello, CTO and co-founder, Gutsy. "Those views are even more relevant today as security leaders are faced with more advanced threats across more complex environments than ever before. We're proud to be working with Bruce to learn from his decades of experience critically thinking about, writing about, and influencing cybersecurity."

Bruce Schneier is an internationally renowned security technologist. He is the author of over one dozen books—including his latest, "A Hacker's Mind"—as well as hundreds of articles, essays, and academic papers. His influential newsletter "Crypto-Gram" and his blog "Schneier on Security" are read by over 250,000 people. He has testified before Congress, is a frequent guest on television and radio, has served on several government committees, and is regularly quoted in the press. Schneier is a fellow at the Berkman Klein Center for Internet & Society at Harvard University; a Lecturer in Public Policy at the Harvard Kennedy School; a board member of the Electronic Frontier Foundation and AccessNow; and an Advisory Board Member of the Electronic Privacy Information Center and VerifiedVoting.org. He is also the Chief of Security Architecture at Inrupt, Inc.

"I first started talking about processes in the late nineties, the concept that security is a process, not a product, and that was radical back then," said Schneier. "And here we are, 2024, and IT is all about process now. The challenge is getting the processes to work together, getting the processes to be responsive."

Schneier's thoughts will be featured in a weekly interview series hosted on Gutsy.com.

About Gutsy

Founded in 2022 by Ben Bernstein, John Morello and Dima Stopel, Gutsy is the first security governance platform to apply process mining to cybersecurity. For more information, please visit www.gutsy.com. Gutsy's founders are the same team behind Twistlock, the cloud-native security pioneer acquired by Palo Alto Networks in 2019. For Gutsy, the founders raised an exceptional $51M in seed funding led by YL Ventures and Mayfield.

