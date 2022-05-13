Bruce W. Peters, DO, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

MANASQUAN, N.J., May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bruce W. Peters, DO, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Pinnacle Healthcare Professional for his outstanding work in the Medical field and in acknowledgment of his highly-respected medical practice, Ocean ENT.

Board-certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, Dr. Peters additionally holds a sub-specialty in Facial Plastics and Reconstructive Surgery. Also known as ear, nose, and throat doctors, otolaryngologists specialize in head and neck disorders ranging from hearing loss to head and neck cancer. In his practice, Dr. Peters provides care to adult patients with ear, nose, and throat disorders and those with facial cosmetic and reconstructive concerns. He has a special interest in facial skin cancer, sinus disease and thyroid surgery. In private practice since 1997, he was the founding owner and partner of Ocean ENT, proudly serving Ocean and Monmouth County, NJ, and the surrounding region.

In addition to serving as the managing partner of his medical practice, Dr. Peters also sits on the Board of Directors of Bey Lea Ambulatory Surgical Center, the practice's outpatient surgical facility. He is affiliated with Community Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.

The first in his family to become a doctor, Dr. Peters received tremendous support from his parents as he pursued his dream to enter the medical field. He learned a strong work ethic at a young age and the importance of respecting others. Widely known for his kind, compassionate care, Dr. Peters takes time with his patients to get to know them and hear their concerns.

In pursuit of his career, Dr. Peters obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from Albright College then earned his Medical Degree from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. He completed a residency in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery at Thomas Jefferson University, where he remains a Clinical Associate Professor. From there, he completed a Fellowship in Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at the University of Miami, studying under Dr. Robert L. Simons, a global expert in facial cosmetic surgery.

Dr. Peters is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery through the American Board and Otolaryngology¬ Head and Neck Surgery.

In his free time, Dr. Peters enjoys golfing and fishing as well as spending family time with his wife, Carolyn, and their two daughters. A long-term and avid Kansas City Chiefs fan, he enjoys professional football.

For more information, visit https://oceanentnj.com/.

