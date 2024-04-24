Bruce Wardinski Receives 2024 Lifetime Achievement Award at CHRIS and HOLA Conferences

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bruce Wardinski, Chairman and Chief Executive Ofﬁcer of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA), has received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Caribbean Hotel & Resort Investment Summit (CHRIS) and Hotel Opportunities Latin America (HOLA). The award ceremony took place on April 23rd at the Loews Coral Gables Hotel in Coral Gables, Florida.

Coordinated by The BHN Group, CHRIS and HOLA are leading hotel investment conferences connecting executives, investors, lenders, and developers interested in the Caribbean and Latin America.

Jeff Higley, President of The BHN Group, praised Wardinski's more than four decades of commitment to the hospitality space. "Bruce has carved a niche in the industry that few have achieved," Higley said. "His passion, dedication, ﬁnancial acumen, and people-ﬁrst approach, combined with his vision for the all-inclusive resort segment, make him a deserving recipient of this prestigious award."

Wardinski has been pivotal in deﬁning Playa's market position since founding the company in 2006, focusing on exceptional guest experiences, sustainability and launching a diverse portfolio of all-inclusive resorts in Mexico, Jamaica and The Dominican Republic. Under his leadership, Playa secured partnerships with Hyatt, Hilton, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Marriott International and IHG Hotels & Resorts. Since its initial public offering in 2017, Playa has grown to more than 12,000 employees and has won numerous industry awards.

"This award is a humbling milestone in my career," Wardinski said. "It recognizes the efforts of the remarkable teams and partners I've worked with over the years and underscores our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction."

Wardinski has held signiﬁcant roles in companies such as Barceló Crestline, Highland Hospitality, Marriott International, and Host Hotels & Resorts. He is also chairman of the ServiceSource Foundation, a nonproﬁt organization dedicated to supporting people with disabilities.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., through its subsidiaries (NASDAQ: PLYA, "Playa"), is a leading owner, operator and developer of all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic. Playa currently owns and/or manages a total portfolio consisting of 24 resorts (9,027 rooms) under the following brands: Hyatt Zilara, Hyatt Ziva, Hilton All-Inclusive, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Wyndham Alltra, Seadust, Kimpton, Jewel Resorts and The Luxury Collection. Playa leverages years of all-inclusive resort operating expertise and relationships with globally recognized hospitality brands to provide a best-in-class experience and exceptional value to guests, while building a direct relationship to improve customer acquisition cost and drive repeat business. For more information, please visit www.playaresorts.com.

