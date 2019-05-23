BruceClay.com Website Redesign Is Innovative and Demonstrates Technical Expertise in Search Marketing

SIMI VALLEY, Calif., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Search marketing agency and tools developer Bruce Clay Inc. has unveiled a new website design that reflects its innovation and stature in the search marketing industry.

A respected industry leader since 1996, Bruce Clay Inc. serves midsize to enterprise-level businesses with consulting and services in search engine optimization (SEO), pay per click (PPC), content development and social media marketing. The company is also a pioneer in the field of software tools for SEO and for many years has conducted the Bruce Clay SEO Training class.

The new website's outside-the-box design incorporates oversized graphics, moving elements, and a dynamic color palette. Gone are the conservative blue, black and white tones of the old site.

"The new design is a big departure from the past," said founder and president, Bruce Clay. "It was specifically intended to show our creative, forward-thinking approach in helping clients through software innovation and sets us up for future growth."

The release coincides with the company's launch of Bruce Clay SEO for WP, a new type of WordPress SEO plugin. Many high-impact features not offered by other plugins increase a writer's ability to see important SEO features at the time of content creation. These features empower writers to make their content more competitive in search engines. Unlike other SEO plugins, Bruce Clay SEO for WP can perform a real-time competitive analysis powered by the company's SEOToolSet® SaaS tools. Writers see customized on-page SEO recommendations per keyword based upon the characteristics of the top-ranked Google results. In addition, integrated analytics let writers watch how webpages, blog posts and individual authors are performing in search, right within WordPress. Free trial is available.

"We wanted BruceClay.com to stand out from other agency websites, and I think we've achieved that," Clay commented. "Our new website serves a wide range of people, from business executives and people interested in SEO to publishers and content creators alike."

