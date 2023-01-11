Bruderman Advisory Group Advises on Sale of Seviroli Foods and Vertullo Imports

Leading middle-market advisory firm facilitated transaction for family-owned pasta company

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Two leading food companies, Seviroli Foods, Inc. ("Seviroli") and Vertullo Imports LLC ("Vertullo"), have partnered with Mill Point Capital on a transformative transaction that will help both companies through their next stage of growth. Bruderman Advisory Group, a leading middle-market advisory firm headquartered in New York, was the exclusive financial advisor to Seviroli and Vertullo in the transaction.

Seviroli

Bruderman Chairman, Matthew J. Bruderman, commented, "This transaction combines the superior products, innovation, and customer service that have long been hallmarks of the Seviroli and Vertullo brands with Mill Point's expertise in implementing transformational growth. It is unequivocally a winning strategy for the business and its customers."

For more than 60 years, Long Island-based Seviroli has been producing a wide range of chef-inspired, artisan filled pastas, sauces & Italian desserts as well as other products. Vertullo is a high-end importer that sources an array of specialty food products from around the globe.

"From the start we saw remarkable alignment of vision between the partners in this deal, and we are proud to have brought the teams together in this transaction," said Ron Lehman, Managing Director at Bruderman Advisory Group.

"It was a pleasure working with Ron and the entire Bruderman team on the Seviroli transaction. Their creativity, flexibility and smarts were key elements that drove successful outcomes for all stakeholders," said Dustin Smith, Partner of Mill Point.

ABOUT BRUDERMAN ADVISORY GROUP

Bruderman Advisory Group is a leading middle-market investment bank based in Locust Valley, NY. The company focuses on providing sell-side advisory, buy-side advisory, and capital raising services to support middle-market business owners across multiple industries.

Bruderman Advisory Group leverages five generations of financial know-how to guide clients through a range of transactions, from best-in-class sell-side and buy-side advisory services, to capital raising and strategic consulting services. For more information, please visit www.BrudermanAdvisory.com.

ABOUT SEVIROLI FOODS

Seviroli is a leading manufacturer of frozen pasta and other food products based in Garden City, NY. Seviroli manufactures products for the foodservice, club and grocery/retail channels, offering a variety of items including ravioli, tortellini, stuffed shells, manicotti, short cut pastas and other products. Seviroli operates out of three manufacturing facilities in the New York Metro area with the capability to serve customers nationally. For more information, please visit www.seviroli.com.

ABOUT VERTULLO IMPORTS

Vertullo is a leading specialty imports business, importing over 150 items from 19 countries including pasta, rice, sauces, oils, truffles, and other fresh and frozen goods. Vertullo supplies products to Seviroli as well as third-party foodservice, retail and e-commerce trade customers. For more information, please visit www.vertulloimports.com.

