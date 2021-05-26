Bruderman Brothers, LLC Advises HealthEx Corporation on its Sale to Associated Courier, Inc. and SLS Group

NEW YORK, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bruderman Brothers, LLC ("Bruderman Brothers"), is pleased to announce the successful sale of HealthEx Corporation ("HealthEx") to Associated Courier, Inc. ("ACI"). Bruderman Brothers acted as the exclusive financial advisor to HealthEx, one of the largest privately-owned providers of medical courier services in the United States. The transaction was led by Managing Director Ron Lehman, Vice-President Pete Cokleski, Associate David Gordon, and Analyst Eric Blumberg.

Founded in 1999, and headquartered in Roslyn, NY, HealthEx is a unique provider of final-mile transportation and logistics services, dedicated exclusively to the healthcare community. The Company's services include the transportation and delivery of pharmaceuticals, radiopharmaceuticals, and laboratory specimens to a diverse customer base across the healthcare ecosystem, including institutional pharmacies, long-term care facilities, laboratories, and hospital systems.

"We are thrilled with the outcome the Bruderman team produced on this transaction. Bruderman's deep understanding of market dynamics, combined with a tailored and well-managed process, created a result well beyond our initial expectations. Looking ahead, we are honored and excited about the opportunity to partner with ACI and SLS as HealthEx transitions into the next chapter of its long-standing history," said Keith Kearney, Founder and President of HealthEx.

Bruderman Brothers' Managing Director Ron Lehman states, "We launched this transaction at the outset of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the process provided a number of unique challenges, but I'm very proud of my team and very happy with the outcome for the shareholders of HealthEx. It was truly a challenging and rewarding process in many respects."

Headquartered in New York, Bruderman Brothers provides advisory and investment banking services to founder and family owned companies. "In addition to the strong chemistry between HealthEx and ACI, the acquisition is a great strategic fit for SLS and ACI, and creates significant opportunities for additional value creation for their entire organization," said Ron Lehman. "Bruderman Brothers has maintained a long-standing relationship with HealthEx and its shareholders, and we are very proud of this successful outcome for our client."

About Bruderman Brothers

Bruderman Brothers, LLC is a FINRA member broker-dealer and a division of Bruderman & Company, a family office which owns various investment related companies. Bruderman Brothers provides advisory and investment banking services to a diverse array of clients in a broad range of industries including business services, consumer products and services, healthcare services and IT, and logistics and distribution.

About Associated Couriers, Inc.

Associated Couriers Inc., founded in 1997 in St. Louis (MO), is a courier and delivery service provider specializing in the radiopharmaceutical and e-commerce sector, today covering 38 US states with 15 logistic hubs and more than 100 employees.

About SLS Group

SLS Group is an international group of specialized logistics service operators focused on customized priority logistics, based on two main operational pillars: Life Science (i.e. Stem Cells, Pharmaceutical) and Industrial (i.e. Automotive, Aircraft on Ground, High Tech). The group operates locations in Germany, Czech Republic, Romania, and the United States, and employs more than 300 people.

Contact:

Eric Blumberg

[email protected]

SOURCE Bruderman Brothers, LLC