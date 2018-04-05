Bruegger's Bagels Brings Back Annual Tax Day Deal

Each Big Bagel Bundle includes a choice of any 13 bagels from among Bruegger's Bagels' authentic, New York-style bagel varieties, along with any two tubs of 100 percent made-in-Vermont cream cheese.



"There's no getting away from the dreaded tax season, but our Tax Day deal always gives our guests a nice break and another reason to come in if they haven't visited us in a while," said Bruegger's Bagels President Leigh Anne Snider. "Our $10.40 Big Bagel Bundle not only saves guests some cash, but also helps them brighten the week for friends, coworkers or family members with a delicious array of bagels and cream cheeses."



Guests can download this and other Tax Day offers at www.brueggers.com starting April 11. While there, guests can also join Bruegger's Bagels' eClub and receive a free bagel with cream cheese.



Founded in 1983, Bruegger's Enterprises, Inc. (BEI) operates over 220 Bruegger's Bagels bakeries in North America. Renowned for its authentic, kettle-boiled, fresh-baked bagels, the chain also offers a wide variety of freshly prepared breakfast and lunch sandwiches, salads and soups made with high-quality, simple ingredients. For more information, visit https://www.brueggers.com, follow Bruegger's Bagels on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest, and sign up for the eClub to receive news and special offers.

