Bruegger's Bagels Brings Back Red, White And Blue Bagels

"With the Fourth of July falling in the middle of the week this year, our patriotic bagels give guests a quick and easy way to create a festive, all-American holiday spread for coworkers, family and friends," said Bruegger's Bagels President Leigh Anne Snider. "From pre-parade breakfasts to firework-watching parties, our red, white and blue bagels are the perfect addition to any Independence Day celebration."

The brightly colored bagels are made the same as all authentic, New York-style Bruegger's Bagels, first kettle-boiled and then baked to perfection in small batches throughout the day to ensure freshness.

Pre-ordering is recommended for larger quantities to ensure availability. Bruegger's will accept pre-orders through July 2. A list of locations and their hours are at http://www.brueggers.com/about-us/bakery-locations.

About Bruegger's Bagels

Bruegger's Bagels is part of the Coffee & Bagel Brands family, a leading quick-casual company that includes Caribou Coffee®. Founded in 1983, Bruegger's Enterprises, Inc. (BEI) operates over 220 Bruegger's Bagels bakeries in North America. Renowned for its authentic, New York-style kettle-boiled and stone hearth-baked bagels made with only five simple ingredients, Bruegger's also offers a wide variety of freshly prepared breakfast sandwiches available all day, 100 percent made-in-Vermont cream cheeses, lunch sandwiches, salads, soups and custom-roasted coffees. For more information, follow Bruegger's Bagels on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and join the Inner Circle at brueggers.com to receive news and special offers.

Media Contacts:

Sara Hundley

Lindsey Smith

24-hour Media Line: 817-329-3257

sh@spmcommunications.com

lindsey@spmcommunications.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brueggers-bagels-brings-back-red-white-and-blue-bagels-300668200.html

SOURCE Bruegger’s Bagels

Related Links

http://spmcommunications.com

