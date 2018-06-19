Bruegger's Bagels Brings Back Red, White And Blue Bagels

DENVER, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bruegger's Bagels is celebrating Independence Day by serving up its famous red, white and blue bagels Tuesday, July 3, and Wednesday, July 4, at participating U.S. locations.
Guests may purchase the tri-colored bagels individually or as a base for any breakfast or lunch sandwich. The bagels are also available in dozens or in a Bruegger's Big Bagel Bundle with 13 bagels and the choice of any two 100 percent made-in-Vermont cream cheeses.
"With the Fourth of July falling in the middle of the week this year, our patriotic bagels give guests a quick and easy way to create a festive, all-American holiday spread for coworkers, family and friends," said Bruegger's Bagels President Leigh Anne Snider. "From pre-parade breakfasts to firework-watching parties, our red, white and blue bagels are the perfect addition to any Independence Day celebration."
The brightly colored bagels are made the same as all authentic, New York-style Bruegger's Bagels, first kettle-boiled and then baked to perfection in small batches throughout the day to ensure freshness.
Pre-ordering is recommended for larger quantities to ensure availability. Bruegger's will accept pre-orders through July 2. A list of locations and their hours are at http://www.brueggers.com/about-us/bakery-locations.
About Bruegger's Bagels
Bruegger's Bagels is part of the Coffee & Bagel Brands family, a leading quick-casual company that includes Caribou Coffee®. Founded in 1983, Bruegger's Enterprises, Inc. (BEI) operates over 220 Bruegger's Bagels bakeries in North America. Renowned for its authentic, New York-style kettle-boiled and stone hearth-baked bagels made with only five simple ingredients, Bruegger's also offers a wide variety of freshly prepared breakfast sandwiches available all day, 100 percent made-in-Vermont cream cheeses, lunch sandwiches, salads, soups and custom-roasted coffees. For more information, follow Bruegger's Bagels on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and join the Inner Circle at brueggers.com to receive news and special offers.
